You’re probably also getting bombarded with emails about making New Year's resolutions. Well, I’m going to add to that pile.

For the sake of writers and cartoonists, I have a writing challenge to help us be more productive. If you are all set and don’t need any motivation, you’re cranking out work and have more great ideas you know what to do with, fantastic. Ignore the exercises or, better yet, if you’re comfortable with it, feel free to share your secrets here with the rest of us.