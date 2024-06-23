Oy gervert.*

It’s too hot to even read. So let’s just get to some cartoons.

* I don’t even know if if I’m using this correctly. I don’t know Yiddish.

From Barron’s

It ran somewhere but it’s too hot to remember.

I had a great talk the other day with comedian Myq Kaplan. His new album is Myq Kaplan - A.K.A. Very funny. CLICK here to learn when he performing in your town. He’s in Texas the month of July and coming to NYC in August. Ohio in September.

If you happen to be in the Hartford, CT area, I will be doing a talk at The Mark Twain House & Museum, on Wednesday June 26th from 7pm to 8pm.

I’ll be discussing humor and museums and probably share some of my cartoons. It is a Pay As You Wish. And NO you will not miss the debate — that’s the next day.

To register GO HERE.

If you are thinking about summer vacation plans, let my new museum book, Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums: Stories and Memorable Moments from People Who Love Museums, be your inspiration.

“An entertaining guide. It will increase your must-see list.” — Afar Magazine

Purchase Your Copy Here

I want to thank everyone who has been so helpful to me and my new book and working my way there slowly in sections. Without further ado, The Museum of Amys…

I first saw Amy Collins (Talcott Notch Literary) when I had to draw her while she was giving a workshop at the Annual Writer’s Conference in NYC. She was lively, kind and hilarious and I knew then we would later become friends. Amy has been to my home…

Outside our kitchen. They’re destroying our flowers.

At the same conference I met Amy Jones who has since become Editor-in-Chief of Writer’s Digest. At the time were just happen to be sitting next to each other, unaware she would one day become my boss. Amy has since been very supportive of my work, running my cartoons and sharing my humor writing advice in the magazine. But I’m also grateful for what I’ve learned from the magazine and from attending the conferences Amy has invited me to.

From Writer’s Digest

Thanks to Amy Virshup, Travel Editor of The New York Times, who interviewed me for this wonderful piece that just apppeared (CLICK HERE to read the whole piece or scroll beyond the paywall for those with a paid subscription). This is truly a big break for the book. Amy and I have never worked with each before but she was a important editor at two publications that I did most of the work in my career: The Village Voice and The New York Times. What a strange, great way to finally meet.

It meant a lot to me also that the feature included my wife and a live link to her artwork. Here she is in this illustration on the right side.

Excerpt from The New York Times. The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston — where exhibits include “Watson and the Shark,” by John Singleton Copley — is one of 75 museums featured in the book. Credit Bob Eckstein

Leave a comment

Bob Eckstein Has the Perfect Museum for You

Is the Mob Museum on your list? The writer and illustrator sees his new guide to North America’s museums as a way to help families plan their summer vacations.