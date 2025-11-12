As many of you know, Pope Leo XIV was prompted by my recent Top Ten Movie list with a list of his own. His list of favorite movies is as follows;

“It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946) “The Sound of Music” (1965) “Ordinary People” (1980) “Life Is Beautiful” (1997)

The Pope did not release the other six movies of his Top Ten list but The Bob has run into him in his hometown of Chicago and obtained the remaining titles. So for the first time anywhere;

5. “Trading Places” (1983)

6. “Shrek 2” (2004)

7. “Annie Hall” (1977)

8. “Decline of Western Civilization” (1981)

8. “Tommy Boy” (1995)

9. “The Good, Bad and the Ugly” (1966)

10. “Ben Hur” (1959)

I love The Book Cellar. And I feel really loved when I walk in there—my illustration of the beautiful store appears on their tote bags and puzzles. If that wasn’t enough, they made these great cookies out of my books for last night’s event! It was a lot of fun and it was great to see some new and old friends. Thank you, SuzyT, for making it a special night for me.

Those little books are actually cookies. I have not tasted any of them as I can’t bring myself to eat my work.

If you are in Chicago, please try to make them a part of your itinerary. Great selection of everything and it’s a great space. And they have signed copies of Footnotes from the World’s Greatest Bookstores, Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums, and my book with Nava Atlas, Inspired by Cats.

I also had a chance to visit the fantastic American Writers Museum. The best part about the museum is how interactive it is. You’re not just staring at things—you’re totally engaged. You’re invited to find things on your own with a wall of movable parts. There’s a section where you are asked to try your hand at writing, sitting behind a vintage typewriter, jumping in on a story started by other museum visitors. And before you leave, you can choose what length short story to print out on a ticker tape machine to take home for later reading. I have a couple for my flight home.

The museum curator warmly welcomed me and had me sign copies of my new books.

