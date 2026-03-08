Full game below. Originally published in Writer’s Digest.

I’m sitting at my desk catching up on everything that had been waiting for my return for some time. First thing is preparing for my visit at The Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop in Dayton, Ohio. Please let me know if you plan to attend. I just heard from the head of the conference, Teri, and she said it sold out in 33 hours, “but [to catch some of it] we have seats in the virtual classroom for Erma Home Schooling. Cost: $175 through tomorrow (March 9) and $199 after that. It includes live-streams and recordings of the five keynote talks and four exclusive humor writing workshops. I've attached the graphic. Details: https://go.udayton.edu/ermahomeschooling”

To clarify, I’m not speaking in this portion of the conference but only in the In-Person.

Playing on Spotify is The Creatures and it’s a little depressing. The sparseness of instruments, having heard the sad stories of Siouxsie Sioux from Budgie’s memoir (Banshees drummer and her ex), and just the memories from my youth it brings back...it’s a bit heavy.

For something more upbeat, click on image to listen to the Funny Times’ latest podcast featuring me and my friend humorist Lenore Skenazy talking comedy.

As a thank you to my paid subscribers, here is now the Book Event Bingo and some writing-eccentric cartoons. I give free paid subscriptions to students, seniors and for those who are on a budget right now. Just contact me.

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