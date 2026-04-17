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CHRISTINE DESMET's avatar
CHRISTINE DESMET
4d

I found your museum book charming and interesting. On every vacation or trip I try to find a museum of any size to visit. A new museum is opening this summer in Galena, Illinois about the Civil War and President Grant, moving a huge collection out of an old mansion in downtown, just in time for the 250th U.S. birthday. The new one will be in a big modern building next to Grant's historic home that is also open for visitors. I don't live in Galena but found it a charming and beautiful place near the Mississippi River. At one time in our history this area was where business tycoons put their money because of the lead mining.

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Nava Atlas's avatar
Nava Atlas
4d

Bob, it was glorious to spend a few hours at the Cloisters with you. Thank you for pointing out some things I may have missed, especially in that Treasures room. I loved the whole neighborhood, and especially the new-ish bookstore, Fountain Books!

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