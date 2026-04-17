With the weather turning nice all of a sudden, getting out to events and museums has grabbed my attention. I will be sharing two issues soon about my friend Susan Marie Ward. She is a museum expert, distinguished curator, and marvelous writer (The Savvy Museum Visitor). More soon. Until then, let’s enjoy my last visit to one of my favorite places in the world, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Cloisters in New York City, specifically, the northern tip of Manhattan. I spent the day there with bestselling cookbook author, Nava Atlas (who co-created Inspired by Cats with me and Substacks (yes, I made it a verb) The Vegan Altas).
I hope this inspires you to check out your local museum or park this weekend, if it wasn’t in your plans already.
I found your museum book charming and interesting. On every vacation or trip I try to find a museum of any size to visit. A new museum is opening this summer in Galena, Illinois about the Civil War and President Grant, moving a huge collection out of an old mansion in downtown, just in time for the 250th U.S. birthday. The new one will be in a big modern building next to Grant's historic home that is also open for visitors. I don't live in Galena but found it a charming and beautiful place near the Mississippi River. At one time in our history this area was where business tycoons put their money because of the lead mining.
Bob, it was glorious to spend a few hours at the Cloisters with you. Thank you for pointing out some things I may have missed, especially in that Treasures room. I loved the whole neighborhood, and especially the new-ish bookstore, Fountain Books!