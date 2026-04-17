With the weather turning nice all of a sudden, getting out to events and museums has grabbed my attention. I will be sharing two issues soon about my friend Susan Marie Ward. She is a museum expert, distinguished curator, and marvelous writer (The Savvy Museum Visitor). More soon. Until then, let’s enjoy my last visit to one of my favorite places in the world, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Cloisters in New York City, specifically, the northern tip of Manhattan. I spent the day there with bestselling cookbook author, Nava Atlas (who co-created Inspired by Cats with me and Substacks (yes, I made it a verb) The Vegan Altas).

I hope this inspires you to check out your local museum or park this weekend, if it wasn’t in your plans already.