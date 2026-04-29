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Nava Atlas's avatar
Nava Atlas
1d

What a wonderful chat between two museum aficionados. I was so thrilled when Bob gave me a live, annotated tour of the Cloisters a week or two ago (time here in NYC is blurring). And Susan, my first museum experience, like yours was the Detroit Institute of Art. I grew up just north of the 8 mile Detroit border. I really miss MIchigan, except for the all the driving.

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Toni Tan's avatar
Toni Tan
19h

You two are fabulous.

Great question by Susan Marie Ward: "Being that I was a therapist in my second career, I always have to ask at least one question about feelings! What’s one overriding feeling that you have when you think of all the amazing museums you saw and wrote about?"

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