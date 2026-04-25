Happy Indie Bookstore Day. I tried to help by illustrating some different independent bookstores to raise awareness on their social media (yes, there may be some typos in this newsletter—I am working as fast as possible, creating as many illustrations of bookstores as I can).
Aside from the new ones, I’ve included two involved in today’s Book Crawl, mixed in with a few favorite bookstores from my book, Footnotes from the World’s Greatest Bookstores. I’m sorry for not including all my favorite bookstores—I picked a random few out of the 350 bookstores or so I have illustrated.
I’ll say a few words about origins of that book in the paid subscription portion of this newsletter along with a piece author Garrison Keillor wrote for me about indie bookstores.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
So, just a word about Footnotes from the World’s Greatest Bookstores, before I share Garrison’s piece. It began as an assignment for The New Yorker, walking around the city drawing the exteriors of some iconic bookstores and thinking of interesting things to say about them. It exploded into its own animal, with my agent being contacted from Penguin Random about turning it into a book and then me, diving into the world of bookstores and learning all about the business.
Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Bob.