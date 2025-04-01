No jokes, no pranks—too many people woke up this morning to learn they were fired. Some must’ve been wondering if their pink slip was a joke.

I was awake most of the night because I stupidly drank a Monster Java Irish Creme that my wife got earlier when they were giving them away in midtown (so you know, forget about sleeping anytime soon after one of those).

I used the time to work on a Daily Cartoon submission for The New Yorker, enclosed below the paywall that was only rejected, anyway. It’s behind a paywall because any time I post a cartoon that is political, real or construed, as many as 40 people unsubscribe.

Instead it’s running on Weekly Humorist, which has been running some really funny stuff. This is a personal favorite by cartoonist Kyle Bravo. He, coincidentally, wrote to tell me I was in today’s Wall Street Journal (below). Here’s his Substack.

Appearing in Weekly Humorist

If you feel pressured by Substack to resubscribe to The Bob, you’re not alone. They are aggressive about paid subscriptions and I am passive. Just please contact me if there is any confusion. I give free PAID subscriptions to students, seniors and anyone on a tight budget.

Today’s Wall Street Journal

Here’s what I submitted to The New Yorker this morning. This is what ran instead. If I had sold mine submission below to them, I would have kept the drawing and redone the coloring to something more muted and full. This was just a rough.