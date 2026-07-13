It’s too hot to read newsletters right now. Today I must have gotten at least ten Substacks, each a long read.

So I’m going to hold off saying anything else, but this: More next time when it’s cooler.

This was the first large painting I ever did, over forty years ago. At about 6’, it now sits at my Mom’s house.

And this is the last illustration I’ve done. Books of Wonder , a wonderful bookstore in Manhattan.

To see more of my work, visit my website HERE.

From The Journal.

Stay cool, Bob.

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