Are You Hot & Bothered?
1 minute read, if that.
It’s too hot to read newsletters right now. Today I must have gotten at least ten Substacks, each a long read.
So I’m going to hold off saying anything else, but this: More next time when it’s cooler.
To see more of my work, visit my website HERE.
Stay cool, Bob.
Oh, to have your talents, Bob! If I knock, please let me in. I need to get your books, cartoons, humor and any other bits of wisdom floating around. Thanks for always lifting my spirit.
Thank you for the cool read. Love your artwork- then and now - and Books of Wonder, of course!