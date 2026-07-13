The Bob

The Bob

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Ann Goebel's avatar
Ann Goebel
3dEdited

Oh, to have your talents, Bob! If I knock, please let me in. I need to get your books, cartoons, humor and any other bits of wisdom floating around. Thanks for always lifting my spirit.

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Constance Lombardo's avatar
Constance Lombardo
4d

Thank you for the cool read. Love your artwork- then and now - and Books of Wonder, of course!

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