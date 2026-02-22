The Bob

The Bob

Kathy Hartzell's avatar
Kathy Hartzell
2d

I have dreamed of the luge for years. Or, is that a nightmare?

But my “favorite” uniform snafu was the 2020(21) US swimmers whose suit gave the impression that they had peed…..with a “privacy panel” in the groin area. Rather like the “trend” in jeans to do fake wear patterns which often leave a similar dark spot unfortunately placed.

Toni Tan's avatar
Toni Tan
1d

Luge withdrawal!!

Great uniform critique! As long as they won, I'd be okay if the US hockey team dressed like the Bay City Rollers.

