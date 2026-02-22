From The West Side Rag . Idea from friend, Richard Rosen .

And so concludes another Winter Olympics. It’s always a sad reminder that I never did fulfill my own Olympic dreams. Could’ve, would’ve, should’ve. I wouldn’t even know what sport I would try to medal in, but I think for most of us, curling seems the most possible, with cross country skiing a logical distant second. I cross country ski but fall frequently and I need a rest after twenty minutes. Maybe I could play backup goalie under the condition I see no action. Is it a rule you have to wear ice skates as goalie? I’ve only played goalie in sneakers. But I know with great certainty that I could not participate in any other sport, like figure skating, without hurting myself or others. And I can’t imagine dealing with skiing AND shooting—yep, that’s a sport!

So to wrap up the Olympics, congratulations to the USA athletes. The women did especially well, and of course gold for the men’s and the women’s hockey teams and silver for the mixed doubles curling. It all provided a very welcome distraction the past two weeks.

But let’s talk about hockey uniforms. Although there are no medals for uniform design, this is to me, the most important part of the Olympics, so let’s go:

Canada

Usually one of the best, the new design was so bad I’m not even going to show it. “…featuring a unique unbreakable diamond maple leaf crest. The design, using sublimated satin twill and silicon, represents the team’s ability to withstand pressure.” That’s their artist statement, trying to talk their way out out a disappointing result. I’m not going to say it’s the reason they lost, but it didn’t help.

I’m so disgusted, that now I’m only going to include the teams I liked:

Sweden

Love it. Only wish that midnight blue was a tad lighter like previous Olympics. The canary yellow is such a contrast, it makes the blue look almost black.

This Country

I forgot what country this is but they got mountains—they’re on the uniform. Very cool shield. Simple, charming, not trying too hard.

Finland

Beautiful but they needed my input before green-lighting this, and you already know what I’m going to say: Too many details—trust your instincts. That blue crisscross on one side of the logo? Not needed. Two swords? One’s plenty. The lion is over-rendered. You overworked this. Less is more.

USA

The USA hockey uniforms were arguably the best. It was wise not to try anything fancy. The design was a throwback to the same worn for the Miracle on Ice (the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics, when the men’s team last won gold—not the Peanuts special at Radio City Hall, 1986.).

