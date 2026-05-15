…at the World’s Largest Flea Market
Brimfield, Massachusetts.
Be back soon. Bob
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Be back soon. Bob
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
went to NYC’s famous St James Church rummage sale of clothing yesterday. Not nearly as fun as this one looks! I put myself thru Cal working for the first company to get the Peanuts (Charles Schultz) agreement to produce merch. We made dolls, tshirts, tiny books, plushies, as they call them now, and I repped many of the big dept stores in Canada and US. It was a blast, even if I had to catch a bus to work by 6 am to be able to work the East Coast shippers! Still have some of the merch I bought from the company! And, look forward to a visit to the museum in Sonoma County when I’m back in CA. And maybe a flight out of the Charles Schultz Airport which I can reach by train (and a little shuttle) from our family’s home town of Larkspur!
What do you market there? That’s what we want to see!!!
Brimstone is on my bucket list. I'm a sucker for a flea market or yard sale. I rarely buy anything, but they are always a trip down memory lane. Thanks for sharing!