Class is in session. In this bonus edition I will be sharing with writing geeks, my notes and takeaways from the recent Writer’s Digest Annual Conference. I attended more sessions then anyone else there as I session-hopped to draw as many of the classes as possible.

But first the much awaited Part II: Worst NFL Logos, just in time for the season opener. And then Three Questions with New Yorker cartoonist Barbara Smaller, who is our Cartoon of the Month and shares some new cartoons. And, yes, the inexplicibly popular new feature, more photos of Barry the Bear.

The Worst NFL Logos

Published in Run Your Pool

I recently covered the NFL’s top logos so it’s time now to rank the worse designs, the teams that need a fashion remake. We hope you will never see these logos the same way again;

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have always had a pleasant color scheme but their first logo was too flourish, too ‘70s illustration so they wisely upgraded in 1997. The Raiders are a good look to ripoff except for one elementary problem—putting a waving flag on a helmet is a mistake (a helmet IS a flag of sorts already). So what did they do? In 2014, they made the flag very large so it’s distorted. Recognizing this didn’t work, they made it smaller in 2020. Stop changing the size and stop trying to say so much. Simplify. My suggested helmet below. No, thank you.

14. Washington Commanders

The Team Formerly Known As…should just use Prince’s symbol at this point. Actually what they should do is change the team name and logo every season. The only team in sports to do that and every season the fans would finally have something to look forward to and it would make the team a fortune in merch.