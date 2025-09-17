I can’t keep up with the falling leaves in my backyard nor the newsletters in my Inbox, so I am trying to make my newsletter less like work for everyone. But I am going to give you some homework, anyway. Please check out the following…

Writer’s Digest magazine is conducting a cartoon caption contest. It’s free. The deadline is Saturday. Enter HERE.

A signed copy of my new book with Nava Atlas is the prize.

Here is a visual recap of the Milford Readers & Writers Festival in Milford, Pennsylvania. Missing is my own presentation which I didn’t draw during. But I felt it went good. It was the first program of the festival and was well attended for a start-time of 10:30 am. So glad my sister and mother were both able to make it to Milford as well. My mother is actually very popular and a yearly fixture to the festival (Thank you, Milford Readers & Writers Festival!). Neither actually attended my program but I will be seeing them at Thanksgiving.

A better portrait, one I did beforehand and I had more than 20 minutes to do.

I promised Jeff Arch I will go back and do a proper drawing of him. This was done on the fly has I was running back and forth to sessions going on at the same time. Full disclosure, I was sorry to miss a single minute of this engaging conversation.

This session was a fun, thoughtful chat moderated by author John DiLeo ( Not Even Nominated ), and G Editions publisher Marta Hallett , discussing Richard C. Morais’ new book, Milford Moon .

Milford is truly a great town. I’d like to recommend stopping in for coffee at Better World Store & Cafe…definitely have lunch at the Milford Diner…plan a tour at Grey Towers…and get a copy of Richard C. Morais’ photo essay, Milford Moons.

Finally, one of my favorite artists, David Bowie, is featured in this New York Times piece, for those who are able to get past the paywall. CLICK.

Thanks and have a good weekend.

