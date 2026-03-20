This special edition is a conversation between cartoonists Grant Snider and Bob Eckstein to celebrate World Oral Health Day (Grant Snider is also an orthodontist. Bob Eckstein wore braces.). Bob Eckstein is a NY Times bestseller, award-winning writer, New Yorker cartoonist and world’s leading snowman expert (The Illustrated History of the Snowman). His new books are Inspired by Cats and Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums. Grant Snider is best known for his widely popular webcomic Incidental Comics, which explores themes of creativity and literature. His latest book, Poetry Comics (2024), was a USA Today Bestseller and Eisner Award nominee. He maintains a double life, working as a practicing orthodontist in Wichita, Kansas, while producing art for major publications, like The New Yorker, The New York Times Book Review, and The New York Times Magazine.

Spread courtesy Believer magazine

Bob: Grant, I’m so glad we are finally able to do this, thank you. I’m a big fan of your work. Let me first ask something I was curious about. Have you wanted to ever do your cartoons for The New Yorker in the usual single panel thing?

Cartoon courtesy Reader’s Digest

Grant: Once I thought I’d be a New Yorker cartoonist in the tradition of Roz Chast or Charles Addams (or Bob Eckstein). I pivoted away from submitting there for various reasons (my own artistic voice and limitations being the primary one, secondary to the fact that I may have annoyed the art directors with frantic failed submissions). A case study in wanting something too badly, too early in one’s career…

Bob: If you think flattery is going to get you softball questions from me…Grant, when was your first big break?

Grant: Later on I became a regular contributor to the NY Times Book Review. After over a decade of being published in the Book Review I’ve wrapped up that engagement, but I’m very pleased with the work I did there.

Now I seek out publication mainly in the book world. I have countless ideas for picture books, poetry comics collections, visual essays, and even the occasional novel. But I let the idea dictate what form the story takes.

Bob: Wow, my first printed job was for Steve Heller at the NY Times Book Review. The Times was a training ground for me. Were you formally trained?

Grant: Yes—but as a dentist, not an artist. Not much help when it’s time to put pen to paper!

I learned cartooning by imitation, trial and error, and the self-education of self-publishing a new comic weekly for many years. Some of my early work closely resembles some of my favorite cartoonists. Heck, some of my current work does. But hopefully I developed enough quirks in my line, oddness in my humor, and experimentation in my visual voice to transcend my influences.

Bob: It seems like being an orthodontist is a real gear change from what you do creatively. Is there a connection I’m missing? The two vocations are so different in every way, including structure and financial.

Grant: My line used to be “orthodontics pays the bills, cartooning pays a bill,” but cartooning has slowly, steadily become a real career.

My orthodontist job offers some structure, predictability, financial ease, and social interaction. Cartooning, on the other hand, is self-structured, full of fits and starts of inspiration, financially up and down, and pretty isolating.

I enjoy both, but for much different reasons.

Similarities? Both are highly visual, highly detailed, and ultimately concerned with creating a beautiful and functional end result from what might begin as a mess.

Bob: That’s great to hear. I know I could never do that. And you’re talking all day to people who can’t talk back. Are your patients fans?

Grant: Sometimes a pre-teen patient shyly asks for an autograph in one of my books, and I’m happy to oblige. In general I don’t think most people know about my artistic practice, or they think there’s another Grant Snider in Wichita who happens to be a cartoonist.

Cartoon courtesy Incidental Comics

Actually, there is a Grant Snider in my mid-sized city who is a musician—he used to play weekly at Mort’s Cigar and Martini bar downtown. Once the local newspaper thought we were the same person in a weekend nightlife listing. Sadly, I had to correct them.

Bob: That brings me to asking you the couple of music questions you provided me, you wanted to be asked…and I promise to keep the other Grant Snider out of it. What’s the best Bob Dylan album?

Grant: Blood on the Tracks.

Bob: What 90s song is the best for karaoke, if you have a less than ideal singing voice?

Grant: Beastie Boys, Intergalactic.

Bob: What do you like most about your work?

Grant: Phew, tricky question. Sometimes I like the way I draw. Often not. I take solace in the fact that John Lennon felt the same ambivalence about his legendary voice. And I’m no John Lennon. I’d probably be George Harrison if I took a “Which Beatle Are You?” personality quiz.

Usually I love the colors of my work; once I’ve adjusted them somehow everything clicks into place. The colors complete the piece and make it sing. Then I know it’s done.

A few pages I make a year I’ll think, Wow, how did I do that?

But most of my comics are like children: they don’t quite behave as I’d like them to at all times, but I love them despite their flaws. And occasionally they’ll surprise me with their unintentional humor and wisdom.

Do you have a sketchbook practice?

Bob: Nope. Never had a sketchbook. I carry dozens of tiny notebooks but they are filled with jokes, ideas, and things I need to tell people. Whatever I draw, everyone sees here, or in magazines or books. I really don’t doodle or trace from a primary sketch.

Grant: What does your typical drawing week look like?

Bob: I do about six cartoons a week, and about three illustrations a week. Unless I am working on a book, which is about half the time, and then it’s usually at least two illustrations a day. Sometimes with deadlines, it’s different. Last night I was working until 3 am to create 25 tiny spot illustrations for a magazine. So I’m not sketching. If I’m not working, I’m catching up on other stuff.

Grant: Is the art form of the traditional New Yorker cartoon thriving, dying, being reborn by new artists? Or somewhere in between?

Bob: I know that some new to the game think the cartoon landscape is good, the quality better than ever and that there are more people than ever doing cartoons. I agree with the third point, that there are more people than ever cartooning. But there are less full-time cartoonists. Many veteran cartoonists I know are giving up due to the lack of markets or in some cases, sadly, they have passed away.

Cartoon courtesy of The New Yorker

I hear from stand-up friends similar stories. There have never been more people doing stand-up, but there are less professional comedians. Everyone now is teaching cartooning or stand-up. Workshops are the one aspect of humor writing that is flourishing.

Grant: What have you learned from teaching?

Bob: I kind of stopped teaching now after over forty years at Pratt Institute , School of Visual Arts, New York University and others. I was always learning from teaching. I love learning. More than I loved teaching. As a result, I just give talks and one-off gigs now. That’s because that group I know is interested in learning. There’s no grades. I’m tired of testing students. The grading got out of hand. Students today can’t get past the end results. There is so much pressure on them, by everyone, including themselves, to just find a job, and to make a lot of money. It ruins the college experience as far as I’m concerned. Everything now is just reward-based. I was going to say, I am sure I was the same way myself, but I really wasn’t. I went on quests and did things that were financially dubious. I spent seven years trying to find out who made the first snowman.

Grant: How does one become a snowman expert?

Bob: I did a lot of research. I spoke to art historians, professors of culture, leading archaeologists…translated medieval diaries and went to museums, universities, and libraries around the world. A world’s leading Medieval cultural history expert, Professor Herman Pleij of the University of Amsterdam, passed the torch to me with his blessing and knowledge of winter festivities and snow events. He’s my mentor.

Cartoon courtesy of The New Yorker

We had questions we had written for each other and one involves mentors. To you, who’s the most inventive classic children’s book illustrator ?

Grant: Virginia Lee Burton, or pre-Wild Things Maurice Sendak.

Bob: I’m not a children’s book guy, but I was brought up on Dr. Seuss. I thought he was very inventive. Do you aspire to do children’s books?

Grant: Ha, yes. That aspiration came around the time my daughter was born and I began having a reason to check out kids books from the library without feeling strange for hanging out there. Since I’ve published eight children’s books, with many more to come.

Bob: you had this next question for both of us. Which cartoonist has the most energetic line?

Grant: J.J. Sempe. Or Catherine Meurisse. Or Riad Sattouf. Or Aude Picault. Definitely a French cartoonist!

Bob: I am very impressed with the breadth of your cartoon knowledge. I don’t know half of these guys. I never even given this aspect a thought before. My mind’s a blank…[some time later]… How about Ed Steed?

Do you ever get writer’s block?

Grant: Sometimes my best ideas feel stale and my drawings won’t cooperate. Then I know it’s time to dive back into my sketchbooks. I go out into the world and draw, I pick up old books of illustration and design to scour for ideas, I sift through my old notebooks for fragments of insight.

After a day, or a week, or even a couple weeks, I return to the drawing table feeling refreshed.

Most of the time a block is really the need for a break from a project and a full night’s sleep.

What’s next for you?

Bob: I just finished designing a card game called Writer’s Block. I’m also finishing a graphic novel and hope to shop around a script I wrote.

You?

Grant: Wrapping up my next book of poetry comics titled FLIGHTS OF IMAGINATION that will published in early 2027 and putting the finishing illustration touches on a middle grade novel-in-verse called THE YEAR I STOPPED DRAWING that will come out this Fall. They’ll be available for pre-order soon, but I’ll wait for the big cover reveals to say more.

Bob: Everyone keeps asking me for Substack advice. My friends are all getting onboard before it jumps the shark. You’re actually the person to ask as your Substack, Incidental Comics has exploded. Any advice you can give me?

Grant: Substack is a perfect format for the visual essay. Here I can share new work, publish older comics in a better format than when I first posted them, and explore new ways of combining words and pictures. There’s also an enthusiastic community of like-minded creators, which makes it feel more like hanging out at a coffee shop with creative friends than shouting into the newsfeed void. Looks like you’re already following my advice, which is to post regularly but don’t take it too seriously if you miss a week, and to keep publishing whatever you’re excited about at the moment. If you’re enjoying the process, the audience will follow.

Bob: Thank you, Grant. It was fun getting to learn more about you. Keep up the good work and let’s keep in touch!

Cartoon courtesy Incidental Comics

Please check out Grant Snider’s Substack, Incidental Comics, HERE.

Grant Snider with his latest book, Poetry Comics

Please check out Bob Eckstein’s Substack, The Bob, HERE.

Bob Eckstein

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