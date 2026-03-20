The Bob

The Bob

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Kathy Hartzell's avatar
Kathy Hartzell
1d

Lovely way to start my morning off: half an orange from Toby’s Feed Barn, half a cup of whatever coffee was on sale last week, and your interview. I imagine if I were in Wichita with kids needing orthodontia I’d absolutely choose the doctor who had such a double life. Now, about you, Bob - what’s with 40 years with Pratt? You started at the age of 5?

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Jennifer Clements's avatar
Jennifer Clements
1d

Loved this interview! I hope you do more of these, Bob

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