The Bob

The Bob

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Beth Ann Mathews's avatar
Beth Ann Mathews
2hEdited

Dear Bob, How you create so much pertinent humor every week astounds me. Unlike most of me email, I look forward to yours. Your cartoons make me smile and your words resonate.

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Carol P-H's avatar
Carol P-H
2h

And a standing ovation for the return of the KENNEDY CENTER!!!

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