Cartoon from the West Side Rag

BOB: Hi Myq. I didn’t hear back from you regarding those front row seats. Where are you watching the game?

MYQ: In my heart. And in the hearts of all of us.

BOB: When’s the last time the city seemed so happy to you? I can’t think of any time after he came down that escalator.

MYQ: When things were opening up post-Covid, there was a real beautiful energy in the city. Audiences at comedy shows were laughing like they’d never laughed before, or like they thought they’d never laugh again, which maybe is what they had been thinking.

Cartoon from the New Yorker .

BOB: Who does this mean more to, you or Rini (Myq’s girlfriend and name of his new special)

MYQ: Me for sure. I mean, we are both very glad for people to be joyful and celebratory, but between the two of us, I think I’m the likelier one who can name the two teams that are playing.

BOB: Prediction—not for the game, but for July 4th and this country.

MYQ: I’ve heard it said that people who have knowledge don’t make predictions, and people who make predictions don’t have knowledge. But since I don’t have knowledge, here are my predictions: Everyone who has harmed another will atone and make amends. Everyone who has more than they need will start sharing it with those who have less. Everyone will love one another and do their best to work towards a world where joy increases and suffering decreases for all sentient beings. All dogs will be protected from scary fireworks noises. I hope I’m right! Thank you for asking.

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Left, Bob Eckstein with his spiritually uplifting mug. Right, comedian Myq Kaplan.

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