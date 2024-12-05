New York Public Library

The area around Rockefeller Center was closed off due to the police activity and the ongoing shooter incident front the morning. Next to me were tourists trying to break past the barricades, a la January 6th. A woman shouted, “We came all the way from God@#$& Texas and Oklahoma to see this tree!” That’s the tree.

Today and tomorrow only, get 40% my book if you purchase thru my publisher. Just use the special code HOLIDAYS at checkout: Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums. This ends midnight December 5th, Thursday.

Thanks!

