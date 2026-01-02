CNN promised, in their words, “3 keystone habits that can transform your health in 2026 — and make everything easier.” If you are anything like me, you’re curious. I read the piece (it’s behind a paywall) and I’m going to save you a lot of aggravation and share the sixty-second Cliffs-notes;

Breathe. Every morning, “control” breathe for 5 to 10 minutes and no iPhone or computer. 5 to 10 minutes feels like a long time when asked to do nothing, but I guess we can try. Exercise Snacks. Commit to move for a minute or two every hour—air squats, desk stretching, or a quick walk. Write me if you know what an air squat is. Improve Sleep. No news or devices 90 minutes before you sleep. Try to sleep and wake up the same time each day. Yep, I’m thinking the same thing. Not realistic but can try to improve current conditions and read physical books more.

Flippy, the device cushion, has been a game-changer for iPad convenience and extending my screen time!

Writing Humor

It is so hard to get work accepted now and this has had an indirect effect on my writing. I also realize there are those out there, because they share this with me, who tell me it’s never been easier to get published. And I see a big difference in their work and mine. I just finished listening to a podcast where a group of five humor editors of two beloved humor websites talked about their selection process and what makes them laugh.