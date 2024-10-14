It’s actually always been difficult. But there was a time where there was a logical progression for New Yorker cartoonists. There are many noted exceptions, but one usually started elsewhere first, like the Saturday Evening Post or National Lampoon, graduating to the big leagues, The New Yorker, get groomed, and then it becomes a regular thing; you move to Connecticut or upstate New York, wear hats with brims, commute into the city once a week, go to parties and meet George Plimpton and Calvin Trillin. THAT’S what we were promised.

Connecticut is empty. You can’t give away fedoras. Time has a way of distorting pain. It was never easy breaking in but now I hear many colleagues in the cartoon field tell me they have stopped. Okay, now that all the latecomers are all caught up, grab a cup of tea and let’s look at this...

When I saw the recent song by Jane Wickline on SNL’s Weekend Update, I immediately thought of the current climate in gag cartooning. The sketch summed up the current vibe; awkward, clever, cutesy, confessional, refreshing, and served up, intentionally, not particularly professional or good to make it feel all inclusive—projecting, “that could be me.”

I liked what I can understand or hear. Just like today’s cartoons, I couldn’t decipher a lot of it—a common complaint I saw and see everywhere—but Wickline is a star in the making (yes, I’m aware her dad was a famous Lettermen writer and her mom, supposedly, is, or was, Lorne Michael’s close confidante—but that’s not her fault. She obviously has talent and an inviting style—one would feel more comfortable meeting Jane at a beer garden than Dave Attell at a bar, although I for one would love that, Dave.). Feedback online reflected my thoughts.

The point is comedy is in full stride of a shift in tone and style which veteran cartoonists, comics and humorists are addressing with varying degrees of success and disgust. Straight up joke-driven material now feels very, “oh, haven’t we heard that one before…” and audiences feel “if it’s not directly about me, I don’t care.” There are always exceptions and room for everyone but I think my generalizations here are correct. I read this story online. I like it whether it’s true or exaggerated.

A father said to his son, “You graduated with honors. Here is a Volkswagen Beetle that I bought many years ago.…It is over 50 years old, but before I give it to you, take it to a dealership downtown and ask how much they are offering you.”

The son went to the dealership, came back to his father and reported, “They offered me $10,000 because it looks very used.” The father said, “Take it to a pawn shop.”

The son went to the pawn shop, came back and said, “They only offered me $1,000 because they say it is too old.”

Finally, the father asked his son to take the car to a classic car club and show it there. The son took the car to the club, came back and said, “Some people at the club offered me $100,000 because it is a very rare car and sought after among the members.”

The father said to his son, “I wanted you to understand that the right place appreciates you in the right way. If they don't value you, don't be angry, it just means you're in the wrong place. Those who know your value are the ones who truly appreciate you. Never stay in a place where they don't recognize your value.”

I have more to say on this subject and will continue in Part 2. But one last thing if you want to hear more. I did a few interviews that do a deeper dive into creativity and humor. One was with comedian Myq Kaplan, whose stand-up is funny and cerebral: Broccoli and Ice Cream. Our conversation dips deeper than the usual, “so you doodled when you were a kid, right? You read a lot of comics?” (No, no).

If you’d like to meet me and check out a little showing of my cartoons, I’ll be a part of this upcoming event in Northeastern Pennsylvania. While its free, enrollment is encouraged. CLICK HERE. The event is free, the tickets are free, the snacks are free. Books will be for sale and I will be signing copies of my new museum book, Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums.

