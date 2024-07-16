I have so many good friends, none of them qualified for any political office. So I just arbitrarily chose as my running mate, New Yorker cartoonist David Borchart, because he is the tallest. I will soon make the exciting, yet difficult call to David to let him know — he is very private and is terrible with email. David’s credentials includes; he lives nearby, has free time on his hands, and he is tall (he’s also an excellent cartoonist, but nobody cares. Maybe he can design ads. His work can be seen HERE.). Sorry to other candidates passed over. This included considerations like Carla Bellisio, voted Most Adorable Bob Subscriber 2023. But she not nearly as tall as David. Congratulations to the Borchart family.

In the last issue of the Bob, there was a political cartoon that takes place in a bookstore (below) and I HAVE received many emails from people who saw that cartoon on The New Yorker Instagram and wanted to share with me that they have left the country in the past seven years. Everyone claimed they have had no regrets on their decision. Sad.

from the Wall Street Journal

from Jane Friedman’s The Hot Sheet

(This first appeared in Funny Times magazine.)

Artistic Director, Shella Puesberg, conducts this advice column to guide you through any personal growth you may encounter at Tanglewood River Art & Poetry Retreat.

Dear Shella,

Last night, I got a chance to discuss with Derek that stand-alone piece we talked about in group. After an evening of love making, it was decided it would be best expressed as a psychedelic watercolor triptych. Or improv dance. Of course, this is outside our skill set but isn’t there lies the lesson? My question is, what are birds saying to each other? The moment they finish chirping, other birds chirp in right away, proving they even finish each other’s sentences, a synergy that I don’t see in my nieces and nephews or corporate America. Thoughts?

Chasing Wild Notions,

Lauren

Bird-loving Lauren,

What a small world. Derek actually visited my room last night, too. It led to some mind-bending inspiration and I put pen to paper this morning finishing three meta poems I’ll perform at dinner tonight.

Always remember that our journey is not about understanding what is said but that you are there to experience it and feel the gist of it. I say let’s the three of us get together and collaborate on something.

Dear Shella,

This is more a confession than a question. I, along with a few others, have been sneaking out during Poetry Safari and driving to Chipotle. I recognize we are all lucky to have Chef Franseco on the premises and part of my creative growth is what I put into my body. I’m a Chicago girl. I never heard of ayurvedical bhagavat cuisine before. I still don’t know what it is, but I know Friday’s cauliflower, kale, chard curry wrecked havoc with my system and required a long walk outside. It’s impossible for me to abide by Silent Mornings during yoga. My chakras are in shock. I want to be in sync with the rest of the group and felt I betrayed you and everyone else. That said, Gal is going to try that pizza place in town we passed on the way here. If you want to join us, meet us by the Karma Shed at 10pm tonight.

I Caved,

Carol

Dearest Carol,

You were right to get this off your chest. We want everyone here at Tanglewood to ultimately be comfortable and happy. Franseco’s genius is a really a gift to all the artists, his calling, like your poems have been to the group. During our Happy Hour readings your issues with Franseco are no secret as you repeatedly reference him in your poems. The group knows you hate the food. Be that as it may, I encourage you, and others like yourself in the same boat, to be open to new senses. It’s not about liking the meals but expanding the range of experiences to draw from. How can you improve as an artist if you don’t try new things? Tonight the menu is pickled-liver soup, Brussels sprouts and broccoli, no-cheese lasagna with gluten-free tofu biscuits.

Dear Stella,

I’m not a hugger. I feel out of step as most everyone else seems very affectionate and at ease with their social skills. I feel I am missing out on important emotional support that would help me get the most out of this program. Do you have any tips to make me less awkward?

Without a Muse,

Mohit

Dear Mohit,

It is very observant of you to see relationships blossoming around you. Letting down your guard is the first step to seeing new possibilities in your work but admittedly not easy, especially when you are spending time with people who you, essentially, just met. Don’t be so hard on yourself and let things progress organically. No one here at Tanglewood is judging you. Take advantage of opportunities to loosen up and never stop being who you really are. Indulge in the dandelion wine, join the midnight skinny dips, try showing up to them really high. Looking forward to spending some one-on-one time together.

Thanks everyone and remember, “If you don’t write it down, it didn’t really happen.”

Artist Tamar Stone will be speaking today, a special event with the University of Washington at 3:30 pm PST, 6:30 EST. It is FREE and virtual on Zoom. Tamar is an esteemed book artist and will discuss her work, held in the UW Special Collections, which addresses body image and women's issues. The Zoom link is https://washington.zoom.us/j/99567328902. To see some of her work beforehand, click on the image.

New Yorker cartoonist Lars Kenseth illustrated a new book written by Annabeth Bondor-Stone and Connor White, Space: The Final Pooping Frontier. It is perfect for those planning to leave the planet this upcoming election

Patrick R. Field is talented Pennsylvanian author, who writes supernatural fiction (he has a Ph.D. in Anatomical Sciences and Neuroscience). His last book was Servant and he is working on a paranormal gay romance novel, entitled Bloodstone.

If you are thinking about summer vacation plans, let my new museum book, Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums: Stories and Memorable Moments from People Who Love Museums, be your inspiration.

It just made American Booksellers Association’s The Indie Travel Literature Bestseller List.

Spread which appeared July 3rd in The New York Times…

from The New York Times

“Eckstein, known for his witty illustrations and keen observations, brings his signature style to this collection of stories, anecdotes, and insights from individuals deeply connected to the world of museums. This delightful twist on art history shows these institutes in a way never before seen, illustrated in a lush and idealized style….Eckstein’s writing is engaging and humorous, making even the most arcane museum trivia entertaining.” — Travel N Itch magazine

Purchase Your Copy Here

Thanks!