To pick up from the last Deep Dive Tuesday, here’s another failure I’d like to talk about. This is the cartoon before adding the caption which I’m going to deep dive about. I really like the grace of this drawing and the mood it evokes. I even like the idea behind the banner. But there’s no joke. Or not enough of a joke. It’s a set-up begging for a kicker so I couldn’t get away of leaving it without a caption.

Then I went down a rabbit hole. A rabbit hole of incredible rabbit holes. Somehow I saw this as one of those opportunities to break the format. I have tried this a handful of times but only a couple successfully (ex. captions redacted or in code or my First 3-D Thanksgiving cartoon, which I will share next month.).

Some of my attempts to bend the guardrails have been way out there, like hologram cartoons, which the viewer can enter the cartoon—I learned special software that architects design with. By the way, that cartoon would have been for only online and I haven’t given up yet on that.

I’ve submitted strange cartoons like this to different cartoon editors and received opposite reactions ranging from curiosity to indifference. But I keep trying. I can’t help it, I’m bored by the cartoons of talking cats or the grim reaper showing up in the doorway. Surely, we can advance our craft and come up with some new ideas.

So, I thought this was another opportunity to break the form. Not quite an Andy Kaufman for single-panel cartoons, but at least something different. I started with a painting of the caption—yes, a lot of work went into this cartoon.