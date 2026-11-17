This issue will be a deep dive into one of my tips from the last Writer’s Workshop Wednesday issue; Be inspired by your workspace. I’m a big proponent of creating the right mood and surroundings to work. I explained last week in this newsletter that I had a 3-hour layover in San Diego and by good fortune, the Marine Museum of San Diego was only one mile away from the airport. It was a chance for me to revisit the ship that inspired me to turn my attic into a nautical office to work on my sea book (more about the actual sea book another day).

Here are some photos and drawings for those curious for a sneak peek of what inspired me and a look inside my office. I hope it makes you consider creating your own dream workspace.