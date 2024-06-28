I thought my summer was busy before. Thank you friends, fellow writers and humor-lovers in advance for your support…and vote. The following is a interview with myself so you learn my platform and spread the word.

Where do you stand on the issues?

I am very easy going on issues. I try to get along with everyone. Officially, I have no issues with any of the issues.

Who will be your running mate?

Jimmy Carter. He’s still alive, I right? I may go the other way. My nephew Nick is only 21 and a real computer wiz. We’ll need a tech guy and lives nearby.

Briefs or boxers?

I sleep el commando due to the recent heat wave in my bedroom.

You may have to do a debate. What will you talk about?

I have a wonderful new book out on museums I’d like to discuss.

What would you say is your biggest strength?

I have a wonderful new book out on museums.

What is your biggest weakness?

Modesty.

Happy birthday to James Breakwell. He is the editor of the hilarious world-famous Substack Exploding Unicorn and has new fantastic book out called The Gods of Spenser Island.

“Breakwell’s examination of society is as precise and pointed as his humor, taking readers on a roller-coaster ride to a bittersweet conclusion.” ― Publishers Weekly

Allison Meier is a talented writer, scholar who has crossed paths with me over the years. She contributed a cool story in my museum book that takes place in the Guggenheim. Her new book is Grave Object Lessons (Bloomsbury). She’s just great and I highly recommend it.

Object Lessons is a series of short, beautifully designed books about the hidden lives of ordinary things. Grave takes a ground-level view of how burial sites have transformed over time and how they continue to change.

I’d like thank Kerri Edelman of The Kerri Edeleman Show, an interesting, in-depth podcast. I sat down with Kerri recently and hope you like this episode, but please check out her other episodes — Kerri is truly a wonderful interviewer.

If you are thinking about summer vacation plans, let my new museum book, Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums: Stories and Memorable Moments from People Who Love Museums, be your inspiration.

“...New York Times bestseller Bob Eckstein puts a playful twist on the more traditional art history book, showing a different side of museums…” — Pratt News

Thanks!

Finally, photos from the park up by the Cloisters in New York City…

