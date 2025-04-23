I’m coming out this Fall with a new book about famous authors and their beloved feline companions with the fantastic writer and my good friend, Nava Atlas.
Barnes & Noble is giving a 25% off discount to members today and tomorrow (April 23rd & 24th). You can enroll for free if you are not already a member (B&N members with Premium membership actually get 35% off during this sale).
If interested, go HERE and use discount code PREORDER25.
Here’s a sneak peek:
I can't wait for this
dear bob,
this book looks beautiful!
very excited about it, thank you for sharing!
love
myq