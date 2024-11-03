An homage based on the iconic cartoon by Charles Addams

Thanks for all the responses and words of gratitude from many as a result of Part 1—mostly from veteran cartoonists—despite the post being a bit haphazard and messy (I wrote it with Covid fever). Part II here I promise, I hope, is more coherent.

My sentiment of going to where you’re appreciated using the Volkswagen story was meant in broad strokes. I was thinking at the time not just about work but life situations like possibly being in a relationship you’re not right for or even living in a place you are not best appreciated—this is a common circumstance. We all often stay somewhere too long and expect a place, person or employer to change. So that’s really what the story was about…anything. But I’m going to comment specifically on some of the exhilarating side conversations that sprung up from Part I.

Cartoon from The Wall Street Journal

This post is for paid subscribers. I will give you a free paid subscription if you’re a student or senior (or under a restrictive budget, like due to being a cartoonist). Let me know and I will upgrade your subscription. I gave a 25% discount off Substack’s subscription rates. Those paying subscriptions or buying books, sincere thanks.

If you feel you are being charged in error, contact me and I can either refund your money or clarify your status, before filing a dispute, incurring dispute fees. Substack aggressively sell paid subscriptions as they get a cut. A paid subscription of The Bob shows up on your credit card statement as the Medium.com sometimes instead of The Bob.