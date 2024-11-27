I’m watching 60 Minutes now explain why the price of eggs resulted in this election’s results. I hate eggs.

I had something in mind for Part 3 and then I didn’t, having totally forgotten what I wrote in my head. I have been doing memory tests all month for a sleep study and ironically, have no memory now. (and at night I watch obsessively, CNN and MSNBC and don’t get any sleep, either.)

My fault for not writing down my ideas. I even talked abut this in a piece last week in The New Yorker, called The Cartoonist’s Dream Journal, which is enclosed in the second half.

This is a super long edition probably of interest to creatives (with a bonus, Adult Content section of political cartoons for a total of 15 cartoons.). This issue is the first written without my proofreader, who has been sick. Playing in the background is a slew of new albums by bands who have been dormant for over a decade, like the Cure, The The and the Pixies. Maybe a comeback is in store for each of us as well.

