During my visit to the American Museum of Natural History, Wednesday. (I placed those hats on them.)

Happy holidays. And by that, I am also including today’s national holidays, too: National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, National Oatmeal Muffin Day, National Hard Candy Day, and finally, my favorite, National Underdog Day (the day we cheer on the teams and individuals who are statistically expected to lose at everything.).

It’s been a full week for everyone, and I’m no exception. That said, I’m shelving any text and reading until 2026…

Have a good weekend, everyone. Before you go…

Apologies for no physical holiday cards sent out this year. But special thanks to whoever sent us this enormous Christmas card to us. We will share once it’s opened—we haven’t been able to get it in the elevator, yet.

What doctors found in my MRI Tuesday. All good!

On Wednesday, I had the opportunity to meet the staff at the new, beautiful Frick Collection.

Special thanks to April and Shoshanah for the tour.

My favorite piece in the museum— Flora Yukhnovich ’s Four Seasons.

I also dropped by the American Museum of Natural History . I would love to take home this diorama to live in. The background is actually a flat painting, if that is not obvious.

I am very grateful to their Gift Shop. There said this was all that was left from the, literally, hundreds of copies I signed only two months ago. Thank you to all who bought a copy!

I saw these fellows adjacent to the books in the shop. I have been doing a lot of talking lately about snowmen. For snowman fans, here’s a piece in The Christian Science Monitor , where i talk about my book The Illustrated History of the Snowman and one of the world’s oldest forms of folk art.

Special thanks to my very supportive American friends in London, who have the greatest bakery/restaurant in England, Outsider Tart.

The restaurant specializes in authentic American soul food and feature my new book, Footnotes From the Most Fascinating Museums , on each table!

They are located at Lyric Square. I hope we are able to do a book event next year. This is their logo, which was made by me.

I also want to thank Huntsville Museum of Art for their sweet Instagram post…

Have great weekend and safe, happy, healthy holidays. More soon! — Bob