The Bob

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Nava Atlas's avatar
Nava Atlas
Oct 5

I love this post! I wish I could have done the vintage subway trip. Thanks for the recommendations ... I'll be spending some time in NYC this month and next and will take them on board (bad pun, sorry) ...

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Sherry Shealy Martschink's avatar
Sherry Shealy Martschink
Oct 2

Always enjoy The Bob.

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