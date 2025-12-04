For various reasons, my pear couscous salad was not a big hit at Thanksgiving.For starters, it’s just a starter, a cold one at that, really meant for summer. But we had a solid Plan B in place; a big, beautiful apple pie. I was not told, someone made the unfortunate executive decision that there was not enough room in their house and placed the beautiful pie outside. That’s a little insulting to begin with, having your offerings delegated to outside.

Later it was discovered the patio was a crime scene. Some animal had begun eating the pie. Someone suggested it was a squirrel, or my brother. Because I had recently watched Grizzly Man,…and if you look at the photo, the opening is the size of a bear paw, a large bear paw, I naturally suspected it must be a grizzly. There have not been many (or any) recent grizzly bear sightings in East Meadow, Long Island but bears possess a tremendous sense of smell.

Exhibit A. There was no outside security cameras, witnesses or note.

Tammy and I thought not enough of the pie was ruined that we couldn’t have eaten around the effected area and proceeded as if nothing had happened. This was received as well as my pear couscous salad.

I just got my new issue of The New Yorker in the mail. I absolutely love the cover. It’s by Klaas Verplancke.

To me, the religious star being replaced by a flag was the right measured statement, with a single politician contemplating this new state (as opposed to having anything else in the room). I heard that maybe it would have been better with a Trump symbol on top. But I think the flag is more graceful for a cover. And I think it’s refreshing to see a cover that is blatantly not by AI. Some of the last made me wonder if they were.

CORRECTION: I take back what I said. So, my eyesight is not great anymore and I only now see, with the help of a magnifying glass, Trump standing next to the tree, holding a MAGA hat. My friend also pointed out that this was the planned ballroom. In retrospect I find this heavy-handed. I think I more poignant moment could have been created by having a nondescript politician walk by. On second thought, I’m not sure how ANYONE could have picked up on the detail I just discovered. Well, I guess the long red tie. I didn’t think of that. Duh.

Well, I did open the magazine—I usually leave that for my wife as I have stopped looking at the cartoons—but I was rewarded for going through the issue with a magnificent Mick Stevens cartoon at the very end. Clever idea. Succinct joke writing at its Old School best.

It’s not fair to have to follow the great Mick Stevens but this is my latest cartoon.

From Reader’s Digest

Saturday, December 6th, 5 pm, I will be at Dutch Baby restaurant in Upper Manhattan giving a FREE slideshow, handing out FREE refreshments, and dishing out FREE advice about cartooning and publishing.

I’ll be showing some of my latest holiday cartoons, cracking wise with NY Times bestseller and walking buddy, Francesco Marciuliano, plus sharing some old photos I got a hold of of the neighborhood.