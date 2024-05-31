Welcome to a new edition of The Bob, with an installment of Shop Talk, Cartoon Corner and the update: I Am Still Really Pissed Off At Marie Kondo.

IMPORTANT HOUSECLEANING:

My upcoming event with Jane Friedman is next Friday not today, and it will be available afterwards on tape. So that is June 7th, Fri. 1pm ET, and what’s special about this event, is you can join us during the Q & A. I expect to cover a lot of nuts & bolts about publishing. It’s FREE but you need to register HERE.

Yes, I went back to QuickChek and ordered the 12” Classic Italian. This time I went back to the basics and ordered the white roll. Fuggedaboutit. After I got home I learned half the ingredients were missing. No lettuce, no cheese, no oil and vinegar and no pepper. How did QuickChek earn its reputation as a premier lunch stop? I tried writing a joke about what they should title the sandwich I got but all I could come up with was The Disappointment. And it smelled like cigarette smoke.

Finally, I cannot not comment on the big news shaking the whole world: