Happy Easter and Happy Passover. I usually celebrate both, although this year neither, and will explain why in an upcoming issue. For today I’m going to minimize the amount of reading. Everyone has had a busy week, I know.

Thanks for the compliments and encouragement I received from the last newsletter. I really appreciate it.

From AirMail Weekly

Full disclosure: I don’t use profanity and even when I did cartoons for Playboy, my work didn’t contain any nudity. Hugh Hefner picked cartoons of mine that could run in The Saturday Evening Post. Yet, somehow, I still manage to offend.

Yesterday I got two hurtful comments. One the usual “you’re terrible.” The other said I was “offensive,”—they actually used another word.

It was their reality. I almost responded. Would I be also be guilty of having to get in the last word? Should I at least defend myself? However, the mean comment inspired this cartoon, What would Jesus do? (See below.)

For those reasons, the following—some political stuff. implied violence, and adult content—is behind a paywall to cut down on the negative blow-back.