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Sarah Allen's avatar
Sarah Allen
3d

Now I forever only want couples shots of me and my significant other if my tuxedo cat's giant face is in the background behind us.

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Toni Tan's avatar
Toni Tan
3d

Oy, Poor Noah. And, wow...that couple has some very big cats, don't they? Thank you for this! 😸❤️

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