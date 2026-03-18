Happy National Awkward Moments Day
3 minute read. Forget what you read in 15 minutes.
Happy National Awkward Moments Day, everyone! And a really big day for a certain special someone we all know.
Related, today is also Forgive Mom and Dad Day, "Our parents are only human and are prone to making mistakes. But let us not forget that as children, we made a lot of mistakes too." Who came up with that one? Well, obviously the same person who dreamt up National Awkward Moments Day.
So, remember to forget to lock that door, leave the blinds open, butt-dial your Ex, forget to turn off Zoom, and good luck today with your colonoscopy, group therapy, genital exam, or UFO-anal-probe.
Now I forever only want couples shots of me and my significant other if my tuxedo cat's giant face is in the background behind us.
Oy, Poor Noah. And, wow...that couple has some very big cats, don't they? Thank you for this! 😸❤️