Happy National Awkward Moments Day, everyone! And a really big day for a certain special someone we all know.



Related, today is also Forgive Mom and Dad Day, "Our parents are only human and are prone to making mistakes. But let us not forget that as children, we made a lot of mistakes too." Who came up with that one? Well, obviously the same person who dreamt up National Awkward Moments Day.



So, remember to forget to lock that door, leave the blinds open, butt-dial your Ex, forget to turn off Zoom, and good luck today with your colonoscopy, group therapy, genital exam, or UFO-anal-probe.

Cartoon courtesy of Writer’s Digest .

Cartoon from Funny Times .

Leave a comment

From Barron’s

Share The Bob