Cartoon courtesy of Reader’s Digest .

I want take this time to thank everyone who subscribes to my newsletter and helps keep the lights on. I got a couple of really nice notes from new subscribers sharing how much this newsletter has meant to them. Thank you. This week being the biggest shopping week of the year, I am going to do a big push of all my wares. Thanks for putting up with that and in advance for everyone who gets something. Hopefully it helps with your holiday shopping. Thanks to Michael Maslin & Inkspill for today’s post about my 3-D Thanksgiving cartoon. The Thanksgiving Bingo card at the end you can print out and bring that with you to wherever you spend Thanksgiving.

Another cartoon from Reader’s Digest . I hope it’s not prophetic and that the forecast for high winds are incorrect.

I do try to produce a wide range of stuff, something for everyone. For the books, if you are not sure where to purchase them, let me know your location and I can suggest the nearest independent bookstore that has signed copies. If you want to shop only online, please go to my WEBSITE (click anything RED below to get a live link) to select from all the options.

(Just let me know if you would you like personalized signed bookplates and bookmarks.)

Message The Bob

For book-lovers

Footnotes from the World’s Greatest Bookstores

This collection of 75 evocative paintings and colorful anecdotes invites you into the heart and soul of every community: the local bookshop. Featuring stories from writers, thinkers and artists of our time, including David Bowie, Tom Wolfe, Jonathan Lethem, Roz Chast, Bob Odenkirk, Philip Glass, Jonathan Ames, Terry Gross, Mark Maron, Ann Patchett, and many more.

NY Times bestseller. It’s on sale here at Bookshop.org.

Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums: Stories and Memorable Moments from People Who Love Museums

ABA bestseller.

“A joyous book featuring the greatest museums in the world.”

—Steve Martin, actor, comedian, and author

“A beautifully written and painted love letter to museums.”

— Max Hollein, director and CEO, the MET

The book features museums throughout North America.

The Illustrated History of the Snowman

By the world’s leading snowman expert, me, The Illustrated History of the Snowman is a truly original winter classic. Over two hundred illustrations.

“Bob Eckstein is a national treasure.” —Atlas Obscura

A serious exploration of one of Man’s oldest form of folk art.

For cat-lovers

Inspired by Cats: Writers and Their Mews(es)

“Author Nava Atlas and illustrator Bob Eckstein capture these endearing, enduring relationships in a witty, sophisticated collection featuring 60 famous authors and their beloved companions. Novelists, poets, humorists, short story writers, and memoirists from all eras are represented, from Mark Twain, Colette, and Ernest Hemingway to Ray Bradbury and Toni Morrison. Stylishly illustrated and full of charming, touching, and sometimes humorous anecdotes from history’s most notable cat-loving writers, Inspired by Cats will charm both cat enthusiasts and literature lovers alike.”

The Complete Book of Cat Names (That Your Cat Won’t Answer to, Anyway)

Chockful of cartoons and silliness. A must for cat lovers.

“This book is hilarious. Further proof that Bob Eckstein can make anything funny, and apparently also make me want a cat.” ― Weekly Humorist

For game-lovers

WRITER’S BLOCK

The fun new card game I created comes out at the end of January and you can pre-order now by clicking HERE. What’s the game about? You try to finish your book before before your opponents do by dealing them distractions like, having them take naps, run out of coffee and get writer’s block.

Postcards-lovers

If a postcard set sounds like more your thing, I have two that are available everywhere books are sold: The Most Fascinating Museums and World’s Greatest Bookstores.

The museum postcard box-set can be found online, or at your local independent bookstore (who can order any of them or the books for you). Online, you can find the cards at:

The other box-set is the World’s Greatest Bookstores, which is currently available at a discount at Bookshop.org. Edited to “For the bookstore book, it seems they are being discounted at Bookshop.org, so maybe mention that instead of saying “click HERE” or the above image to order - as it just gets you to Bookshop.org. You can say that Bookshop.org that is the online bookseller for independent sellers, currently is offering a discount for the cards, which can be found HERE [add link]”Click on the image to purchase.

Click HERE or the image above to order

The Faulkner House in New Orleans.

Collegiates and those with great taste have been sending me photos of how they use my postcard box-sets to decorate their walls, using affordable IKEA mini frames and making grids of postcards. Below are two examples…

Stuff-lovers

You can find this item HERE .

You can find this item HERE .

American Bystander is now making available some very good merchandise I designed. Click HERE for clothes, HERE for mugs. The following is an ad from American Bystander.

Ad from The American Bystander.

Need something stronger? This mug has really blown up despite my mom asking me not to share this cartoon with anyone.

CLICK HERE, if you would like one yourself (or T-shirt).

Too political? I also have everything from onesies, hoodies, stickers, magnets, tank tops, hats, and sweat-shirts with my artwork on it.

Also available are items with the following cartoon, which is still a fan favorite. This has been a popular item along with anything with this cartoon on it.

Thank you for getting this far and for all your support.

Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving.

Bob

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