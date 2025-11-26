There was a time I was about starting my own business, The Nap Shop. It would be a place in bustling New York City for one to catch a nap, inspired by the Japanese pod hotels. I dreamt of locations around the world where tired tourists and cranky business-people could catch a snooze. Marketing would have included creating a national holiday for naps, the logical choice being Thanksgiving.

Somewhere in the planning stage, I woke up to the fact that office space in New York City was expensive. It was a nightmare to then see Japan getting back at me for stealing their pod idea by stealing my nap shop business model for themselves. They are now flourishing, cashing in on everyone’s sleepiness. So, nothing against Thanksgiving, but I’m always a little sad this Thursday when I think about what could have been.

Real pillow. The Nap Shop’s gift shop was to be a critical component to my success and it still survives, barely, HERE . Scroll down to see all the products.

Nevertheless, I want to wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving and also take this chance to thank you, the readers, the subscribers here, for allowing me to share my work and what’s happening with all the minutiae in my life. And on the chance any of them are seeing this, I want to also say thanks to everyone I worked with this year and everyone over at Countryman Press; Ann, Gwen, Zach, and Devorah. And thanks to Sara and Jessica at Chronicle Books. Special thanks to Joy, Nava, Sally, and my wife, who actually does a lot of behind the scenes work on my books and this newsletter.

Cartoon courtesy of The Bottom Line .

My family is also an invisible, but tremendous help to me and I look forward to seeing them on Thanksgiving. I will again craft a Jeopardy game for us to play on the big TV as well as try to get a touch football game together.

And thanks to my writing and cartoon friends, and just friends, for all the support and feedback. Any success is in part because of you encouraging me and being a good friend to me.

I had an exchange with a writer friend that covered some questions I repeatedly get. An excerpt;

Friend: I was thinking of self-publishing but all the work that entails makes me want to vomit. I have done it before, but going with a traditional publisher makes me think I’ll make enough money to go to Starbucks ONCE.

ME: It’s very hard making money either way and it’s possible to do very well either way. It’s based on the circumstances. So when to self-publish? Not because a traditional publisher won’t make you money. Of course, that is ridiculous. You cannot get into Target, WalMart, indie bookstores, Barnes & Noble, etc., self-published. You are going to sell your book on the side as an individual, anyway. You go the self-publishing route if, 1) you cannot wait. There’s a lot of good reasons I can think of and it takes at least over a year to get published (unless you can pull some strings). or 2) you know the book won’t sell well but you have a niche market. (There are of course other reasons, but these are two main ones.)

And of course, if you can’t find a traditional publisher, which is the case for a lot of book proposals, then self-publish. Self-publishing is the way to go if you don’t need any editing, if you are creating your own cover art, you have a personal connection to a store to champion you, and you have a decent amount of marketing experience.

Friend: Selling how many copies of a humor book is considered “respectable”? For example, if you said 5,000 then I’d self publish it because I sell more than 5K calendars by myself, so I could sell 5K books.

ME: Congrats. That’s a very good amount for any method of publishing for anyone, who is not famous or doesn’t have a large platform.

Friend: But if you said 20K or 50K or something like that, then I obviously can’t do that. I know that a lot of books don’t even sell 500 copies but I’m going with the “better case” scenario. It’s hard to find sales data on books because typically you have to pay to get access to that kind of data.

ME: Well, an agent would handle that. Although I find tracking sales, rankings and reviews can sabotage the whole process as there’s always someone doing better or you feel like things are never going as well as they should be. That’s a feeling I find all my writer friends have. I always tell my students, to stay in their own lane regarding expectations and performance.

5,000 IS a disappointment for many but I DO know a couple of well-known comedians whose book sold less than 1,200, and that’s after being on Colbert and Today Show. TV appearances do not guarantee a bestseller.

Not sure how you correlate calendar sales with books or any book with your next one. A book of mine could sell 18,000 one time and followed by a book that sells a 1,000.

By the way, how could you possibly distribute/ship 5,000? I have great difficulty shipping recently 100 books. Do you have a team to help or family members who you can pay?

Friend: I ship 5000 calendars every year, this year, I’ve got 7500, by sheer brute force, i.e., manual labor… I ship them in batches of 100-600 at a time to the distributors… Sometimes I pay my teenager to put the calendars into the bags for me. I pay him $10 for a box of 100. If he doesn’t space out watching a YouTube video, he can do 2 boxes per hour so an easy $20 for him… We have been doing this for 7 years.

ME: I suggest you try having your agent find a publisher. If you don’t have an agent, try to find an agent. If that doesn’t work, self-publish and use the book as a calling card to attract an agent and repeat above.

Friend: I do not have an agent. [But] based on what you have said, it sounds like: “get an agent and try to get a publisher” is the route to go. If that fails, it’s Kickstarter. Well, thank you for indulging me in this long reply. I will let you know how it goes.

If you would like some more shop talk, you may enjoy listening to my recent chat on Jason Chatfield’s YouTube show New York Cartoons.

Cartoon courtesy The Weekly Humorist .

Cartoon courtesy of AirMail .

As thanks to anyone who gives a paid one-year subscription to The Bob, either to someone else or yourself, I’m giving as a small token of gratitude. I’ll send a personal sketch (you can make a request), a museum postcard, one sticker (I have mine on my iPhone and laptops), a couple of bookmarks, and a pair of greeting cards: one Santa, one pirate. So that it makes it in time for Christmas, the deadline for this is December 1st Monday midnight EST.

Sticker options.

If you subscribe please let me know and share a mailing address. Indicate which style sticker you would like. It’s the perfect holiday gift who someone you know with a sense of humor or doesn’t deserve something expensive.

The same will be true for any signed books you would like personalized. It’s possible you saw either the Inspired by Cats and Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums on a couple of Holiday Gift lists or featured in magazines. Please place any orders by early next week.

From Writer’s Digest

Shout out to all the newcomers here who I met at the Miami Book Fair. It was great meeting you.