The above painting is John Singleton Copley’s masterpiece, Watson and the Shark (1778), currently in the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. It’s one of two times I included my wife, fine artist Tamar Stone in the book (right side. Click on link to see her work.). Each time it was from the back—she wouldn’t want to be included so this is a compromise—but it’s funny how her friends immediately recognized her from her body language.

I’d like to think this painting was somehow the beginning of Shark Week. I’m not sure if there was even a Shark Week back in 1778, but author Elizabeth McCracken has more insight into the painting. I was so lucky to get Elizabeth to write the beginning of my museum book. She’s a beautiful, funny writer and I highly recommend her Substack, Release McCracken.

Here is HER shark story from my book Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums:

FOREWORD

We were ten. Perhaps our teachers thought: if you satisfy the bloodthirstiness of children they will be less likely to stab each other with compasses during math class. This was 1975, at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. It was the era of disaster movies: ships upside down, towering infernos, earthquakes. On the way to the mummies we happened upon Watson and the Shark (1778). It’s an odd painting, awful and hilarious, an eighteenth-century disaster movie. There’s Watson, a naked figure fallen into a city harbor, hair streaming behind him. There’s the shark, rising up with its awful mouth, getting ready to bite off the swimmer’s head. You can tell the painter is not overly acquainted with sharks. This one has the sensual lips of a movie villain and slanted, prominent nostrils. At the same time, the shark is familiar, iconic, and it seems almost impossible that John Singleton Copley, son of Boston and portraitist of Paul Revere, among others, has not seen Jaws.

We, Miss Capuzzo’s fifth-grade class, had not seen Jaws ourselves, but somebody’s cousin had, and had related the plot, which had been passed around the fifth-grade class like samizdat. When you’re a child, this can happen: you can know everything about a movie you’ve been forbidden to see, you’ve heard so many awful details you’ve made a new movie out of rumors and nightmares and jokes. We had all seen our own versions of Jaws. Now here it was again. We were never going in the water again.

Watson and the Shark is a disaster movie, but it’s also a documentary. When he was sixteen years old, Brook Watson went swimming in Havana’s harbor in Cuba—that’s why he was naked—when he was bitten by a shark. The second bite took off his right foot. Watson was rescued, had the leg amputated and replaced by a wooden one, grew up and became Lord Mayor of London. It’s an unusual subject for the time, an actual event painted relatively soon after it occurred, with a character of African descent depicted with compassion and care at the top of the painting’s composition. The painting’s an origin story, in other words, of both a man and his disability. This moment is the making of him. He was the one who had it commissioned.

I’m not even sure that I first saw Watson and the Shark on a field trip, though that’s how I remember it. My parents did take me to the MFA pretty often. Perhaps my feelings of seeing it were so scalding and emboldening that I have had to mentally surround myself with all of the fifth grade to get at the actual feeling. What was that emotion? Uncanny hilarity, edged with dread and romance. Disbelief cut with overwhelm: there’s too much to understand entirely; the artist is keeping me busy. I remember stepping back when I first saw the painting, as though if I got too close I would be implicated, even caught. I would step into the painting and the water would close up behind me. It was what I longed for. I fought it. I longed for it again.

I would recognize the painting anywhere, but seeing Bob’s version of it for this book brings all that hilarity and dread and adds delight, and a feeling of having—in the best way—my privacy invaded. I’m not sure why. It’s a public painting in a public place, and yet it belongs to me. Then again, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a work of art I love in a museum and not thought, Mine. Copley’s Watson and the Shark has been mine since childhood, and now so is Bob’s.

All I can say is that certain art—my favorite sort—strikes a kind of private, glorious, shameful nerve in me, like a homely toy with a music box at its heart which plays my favorite tune.

My footfall still quickens when I’m in the MFA, approaching Watson and the Shark, as with any beloved. Will I feel the same way? Will I even find it? The museum has remade itself several times in the past forty years, and I’m never certain where it is.

Sometimes I think I was raised in museums—art, historical, house, science, tourist—in all those rooms, vast and cozy, dining rooms set for dinner, photo-realistic sculptures and tiny watercolors and lessons on how to dip candles and recreated séance rooms. I love them all. There’s a family story: when my grandmother was little, she went with her older brother Louis and her older sister Edna to the John Herron Art Institute in Indianapolis, and as they looked up at a sculpture of a woman pointing down—an allegorical statue of a continent, my grandmother thought—Louis reached up, took hold of her finger, and snapped it off. I swear I can feel that finger in my own hand. I’ve been trying to get that finger into fiction but never have. Why do I love it? Because though I have never stolen or vandalized or touched what I shouldn’t in any museum, I understand the impulse. What an astonishing thing, to display wonders to the public. How much I want to carry a piece home in my fist. I will have to settle for this book.

— Elizabeth McCracken

