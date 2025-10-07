I’ll divide these rants into categories. Please pick just one as you’re not going to agree with most of this. And for the record, I resent the label ranting, old guy. I prefer ranting, young guy.

Cartooning

When I started in 2007, and came down that cartoon escalator, I went from unfamiliar with the field of cartooning, to being able to pivot away from magazine illustration and do cartooning full time. There was still an abundance of publications running cartoons. I made about four times more I will make this year (my rent is now four times more than it was back then). It was full steam ahead. My cordless desk phone would ring off the hook the weeks the New Yorker ran my cartoon, with ad agencies and clients giving additional freelance work. I was leaving messages with an indoor lap pool salesman. I was living high for about 18 minutes. (It was actually a ten-year span that ended in 2017 when Harvard Business Review & Barron’s stopped running cartoons and Playboy & MAD folded.)

I do more cartoons now, for invisible places, like private patrons, but the money is less, getting just pennies on the dollar. I’m surprised that the number of newcomers only increases…