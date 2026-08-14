The 5th Annual Humor Writing Virtual Conference, sponsored by the Writer’s Digest University, is this Saturday, August 15th, starting at 1pm (I will be the first speaker) and go through to 7pm with over four hours of classes.

For details and to sign up, go HERE.

Earlier this week I enjoyed doing the brief session, but the unexpectedly large audience resulted in not much interaction. This session will be a smaller group and extend over an hour, allowing for more personal engagement.

If you plan to join me Saturday, please feel free to introduce yourself in the Comments here, share you are working on, and whatever questions you may have about the workshop. Here was the Tuesday sneak preview.

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