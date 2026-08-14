The Bob

The Bob

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Jim "6H" Stubenrauch's avatar
Jim "6H" Stubenrauch
2d

hey bob, did you steal the idea for that cartoon from mst3k?

asking for a friend...

😆🙃🤣

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Carol P-H's avatar
Carol P-H
2d

Not involved in any of the types of projects you mentioned, but just so informative, and more importantly, damned funny!!! :o )

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