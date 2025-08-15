Share this postThe BobI Hear Your Concerns: You're Sick of NewslettersCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreI Hear Your Concerns: You're Sick of NewslettersReading time: 20 secondsThe BobAug 15, 202510Share this postThe BobI Hear Your Concerns: You're Sick of NewslettersCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareI know, there’s a glut of newsletters now, and I’m hearing the complaints. I will keep this short.Please don’t look, if anything political or topical is going to set you off.10Share this postThe BobI Hear Your Concerns: You're Sick of NewslettersCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1SharePrevious
So funny and on the money.