In upper Manhattan, the brand new Fountain Bookshop on 803 West 187th St. is hosting me on March 1st, 7 pm, to chat about humor, books, cartoons and the art of snowman making. For details go to HERE.

Lately, I have been unable to sleep. I cannot turn my brain off. Tuesday I went again to my sleep study. I was in a New York City building downtown when I entered an elevator with a beautiful, young woman. As I push my floor button, she said, “Yo, how are you doing?” I get this a lot so I stared ahead. A moment passes and she says, “Did you hear me? I’m asking you, what’s up, honey?”…