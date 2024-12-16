This short edition is mostly about me, even more-so than usual, as I had some announcements to make. I’ve written For Gag Cartoonists Wondering When Did Selling Become So Difficult; Part 4 but not releasing that until after the holidays. While I’ve gotten a lot of good response from it—The Daily Cartoonist talked about it recently—it can have negative elements.

Besides I could use more time to come up with some positive ideas. Meetings I’ve had so far with other cartoonists hasn’t unearthed anything. Many are pursuing something new that challenges them creatively. Those avenues are random, and there weren’t any silver bullets, like OnlyFans.

I have been finishing some projects like trying to learn how to sleep. I get paid to participate in this sleep study but it’s not as lucrative as you think (unless you were thinking it pays very little). Coincidentally, I one day dreamt of running a Nap Shop but it never got off the ground. I do have a bunch of merchandise from the never-opened Gift Shop.

CLICK shirt if you want one yourself.

A couple of people shared encouraging words stating I was on a hot streak. Actually I did not improve my batting average but just took more swings at the plate. Right now I receive at least one rejection, DAILY. I’m writing shorts as well as submitting Daily Cartoons and cartoon batches. There’s a steady flow of rejects in my Inbox so you are not alone (unless you’re doing better).

Do I listen to my own advice and not take the rejection personally? No. I just did Winterfest on Saturday and was one of the authors selling and signing books. I had not one sale. I’m not sorry I went. I saw good friends and that’s great. I did have a couple of people who stopped and pick my brain and asked me how to get started themselves and write books. And yes, it would have been nice that after spending twenty minutes trying to help them, they would have the common courtesy to say thank you, never mind picking up my book. But I’m not bitter.

Try to have thick skin. Hang in there and get up to the plate as often as possible. Even Leonardo da Vinci was said to have wallpapered his bathroom wall with rejection slips from patent agencies.

Jane Friedman’s The Hot Sheet

Have you seen Jerry Seinfeld’s interview on Netflix’ What A Joke, which touches a bit on this? It’s free here. Whether you like his humor or not, it provides some helpful perspective.

Message The Bob

My first museum memories would be the American Museum of Natural Museum, a place for many if you lived in the New York City, was likely your first museum school field trip. If you come to the city for the holidays try to make it there.

Bison at the American Museum of Natural History

These are two of my most vivid memories. As a ten year old, who didn’t understand taxidermy, I assumed these animals were employed by the museum.

Wolves at the American Museum of Natural History.

Cartoon from West Side Rag

I will be on PBS’s WVIA ArtScene Monday December 16th, 7 pm ET, talking museums, snowmen and who knows what else.

Want to see more cartoons? A couple of sites are featuring my best cartoons. Here’s one from Bored Panda.

Wednesday December 18th is an exciting event for me. I will be chatting with the one and only Adriana Trigiani, who is a megastar in publishing and very sweet. Yes, I am bringing slides and cartoons. 7 pm at Brooklyn’s The Bookmark Shoppe at 8415 3rd Ave. I will be signing copies of my new museum book, Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums as well as favorites like, The Illustrated History of the Snowman.

Friday I will also be on live on FOX Weather. 12:45 pm ET.

I want to give a shout out to friend John DiLeo. He has a wonderful new book book that would be a perfect gift for those in your life who love Hollywood: Not Even Nominated: 40 Overlooked Costars of Oscar-Winning Performances.

If anyone wants a signed bookplate and bookmark for their new museum book, just let me know and send me your mailing address. I can also personalize it, if you plan to give it as a gift.

Message The Bob

From West Side Rag

Thanks!

Share The Bob