Yes, this is a reference to Spinal Tap.

Things are heating up in the World Cup and the world in general—and in my house where there is no air conditioning. It’s the country’s birthday as well as my mom’s. We got her a watch for the pool. She wants to get back to swimming. Ideally, she said, she would like to swim with sea turtles and string rays. She used to scuba dive and watches religiously that sea TV show with Jacques Cousteau’s grandson, despite her vision being poor. So she wants a watch that’s easy to read and will let her know when she has to get out of the gym pool. She is very excited that the watch that she picked out herself is good for up to 99’ underwater. The pool at L.A. Fitness reaches 5’ deep.