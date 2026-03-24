Anyone else watching Neighbors? Curious if you find it enjoyable or just upsetting. Not that it matters, but I wrote a short review. (It’s at the end of the newsletter.)

From The New Yorker

Also, just me or is everyone else making a list of your favorite bands growing up, that you still listen to now, that have the letter X in their name? (Only bands you listen to. Like listening this morning.) I came up with;

X

Pixies

XTC

Sex Pistols

Ultravox

I decided I should create a dedicated list for bands I love with two Xs in their name.

The Fixx

Classix Nouveaux

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The following is an OpEd I pitched to newspapers. I received interest but don’t yet know which it will appear in.

King of the Awkward Moment

National Awkward Moment Day was March 19th, but our President has been working hard to make this unofficial holiday, officially, Awkward Moment Month. During his bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, the President shattered his own record for awkward moments with this tasteless attempt of a joke;

“We went in very hard, and we didn’t tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? OK, why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”