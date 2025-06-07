One of the most beautiful tennis courts in the world, Court Simonne-Mathieu at Roland-Garros, site of the French Open. Inside the stadium is a giant greenhouse that circles around the 5,200-seat sunken red clay court.
Reminder that the Finals are this weekend, with the Women’s starting in a few hours, 9 am EST.
Tennis not your thing?
Mini golf in Normandy, France is also played on red clay.
I once reviewed miniature golf courses for a magazine. None were as beauitful as this one, Golf Miniature Saint-Valery-Sur-Somme. The last time I played here was on my honeymoon 25 years ago.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
and can you reprint the golf piece here?
Please consider putting links to your podcast in. I keep finding out about them from Maslin.