Mom and her scooter evading a large wave.

I just returned from Las Vegas and decompressing by watching the Munsters marathon.

It was great to be on a vacation with my mom and sister and we had a lot of laughs. We rented a car and went to six museums. That’s the way to do Vegas. My sister and I were really chaperoning my mom who couldn’t possibly do the trip on her own. She needed a scooter, which needed to be put together and then folded up everywhere we went—those scooters are heavy. And we needed to be with her at the casinos because she’s a high roller, yet blind as a bat and has to have her Baileys Irish creams. I tried but could not convince her to bet in lower denominations. Luckily, my sister did very well gambling and the family didn’t go home broke or need to hitchhike home.

I got requests from readers for pictures from the trip, especially pictures of us and things I mentioned in earlier updates, so let’s start. That’s Mom in the above photo looking for a video poker game in the wonderful Arte Museum of Vegas (for the clip, check it out here).

Here’s another photo from the museum.

My sister and Mom at the Bellagio Gardens. This was one of those trips that will be one of the most memorable and cherished in my life. All the booze was free.

The Flintstones pinball machine at the Pinball Hall of Fame.

Close-up. We played the game. Instead of steel balls, the game had rocks and the flippers were club-like. Yabba, dabba doo!

Here is the Flintstone car from the live-action movie.

Also from the Hollywood Car Museum was Herbie. Any famous car you can think of, was here.

That included Liberace’s huge fancy car collection. He used to drive these on stage to make an entrance.

The word I have for this car is sensible. You won’t be sorry if you’re stuck in traffic.

Let me start by sharing that all of us in this photo could use a nap! The Omelet House 50s was so good we returned twice. Aside from the food being delicious and creative, but the prices were like out of the 1950’s. A big, amazing cheeseburger was $8.99.

Also, some of you, including another Substacker, chatted with me last week about newsletters. I really appreciate the praise and support I’ve been getting for The Bob, but I hear many are overwhelmed with newsletters, in general. “Short is better. Infrequency is best—rarely seeing The Bob would be ideal.” (I added that last part.)

I understand. I’ve unsubscribed to a handful of newsletters because it was feeling too much like homework. So I’m going to shorten the free content and only ramble on in the paid section, if that’s your thing.

At the moment, the Munsters are camping. Fred Gwynne was also an accomplished children’s book illustrator and author.

So back to my Munsters. They only did two seasons. Not long ago, it was suggested I binge-watch (“Bob, it’s the greatest TV series ever”), The Wire. I have no idea what it’s about. Don’t care. I’ve never even seen a minute of Mad Men or Breaking Bad. Don’t know why except to say I gravitate toward more realistic television. When this Munsters marathon is done, I decided to begin viewing all 143 episodes of Mr. Ed.

Today’s Daily Cartoon in The New Yorker .

Many of you may have already seen my letter to Mr. Edgar Allan Poe. It is all the brainstorm of artist, author and writing professor, Kelcey Ervick. She is the editor of Letters to Dead Authors & Artists, a weekly newsletter who people write to dead artists—I do that anyway. But this time, I’m going provide backstory commentary to give a deep dive of my thinking for writing shorts like this.

Dear Edgar,

I just received your last submission, “The Cow.” You know how much we love your work over here but I’m going to be honest with you. We’ve done a lot of cow horror poems of late. Just spitballing here—how about a poem about a raven or a chicken?