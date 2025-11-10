I’ve been trying out some new sayings to make myself feel more hip and important the last few days. I tried a few things and think I’m going with a moldie-oldie, “Geez, Louise.” It’s a bit ironic and funny at same time. Feel free to send in your thoughts.

Leave a comment

Thanks to my friend, Brian, I met and lunched with American polar adventurer, Eric Larsen at Misericordia University. I brought my friend David Borchart, who like me, is also an Arctic nerd and has been fascinated with Arctic exploration stories since we were small kids. I have an extensive library now on the subject—I will never be able to finish the books I haven’t gotten to yet. After lunch, Eric gave a lecture on campus to a packed theater about conquering challenges; he has done Everest, both Poles, and dealing with cancer…a full dance card. It included clips from his movie, Melting: Last Race to the Pole.

His (relatively) new book is On Thin Ice, is inspiring me right now as I am in the editing stage of my next book, The Sea Below Us, about Arctic exploration. Plus, I’m soaking in talks as well as giving talks about inspiration, in person in book events and on podcasts.

Great cover

One example of one of my heroes inspiring me, is Michael Palin, who was recently on the The Louis Theroux Show. I haven’t read his new book Michael Palin in Venezuela yet but the book before that was of great interest to me; Erebus: The Story of a Ship, follows the Royal Navy’s HMS Erebus to opposite ends of the globe, until it was lost on the final Franklin expedition and recently discovered with the help of Inuit knowledge in 2014. I actually think I will read it again just to place myself there again. Eric and I talked briefly about Franklin and Michael’s book over lunch.