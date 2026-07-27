Live from the Reflecting Pool
Plus a three-minute review of The Odyssey
WASHINGTON, D.C.—After a visit to Old Town Books, Mount Purrnon Cat Cafe & Wine Bar,1 and the Custard Shack, I made my way to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to finally report back to my loyal readers on the situation there.
The first thing I saw was a dark ominous fence around the pool and a dark ominous cloud over it. Nearby, a lot of stupid people. But I did survey the situation very close-up, without getting arrested.
The empty pool is bone-dry and without any reflection to break up the vast dark blue horizon, the pool seems endless, in a bad way. There was no vandalism or gashes to the pool floor. The only damage, and this was clear to see, were the tire tracks of some heavy vehicle.
Whoever choose this color was an idiot. It is an ugly muted shade of blue that one can see will never look right, even if the pool ever gets filled again. Disappointed I didn’t have more positive or revealing news to share for you, I thought it best to go write a film review and so I went to the movies.
The Bob at the Movies
This review contains no spoilers.
It was a three hour tour. A three hour tour. I will not give away the story because I don’t remember it. I liked The Odyssey as much as anyone could like a movie that they only know half of what is going on.
But thumbs up as the movie was beautiful and I thought the performances were great. One complaint I’ve heard from others is the use of big name actors and that many were miscast. That didn’t bother me in the least and I thought Anne Hathaway was perfect as was Upper West Sider actor Richard Kind as the villain, Antinous.
I DO have one suggestion for the makers of the movie, and maybe they can adjust this for future screenings. I don’t think it would have hurt the movie to use less complicated names. The story would have been easier to follow. Instead of, Clytemnestra and Agamemnon, how about Bill and Sally?
Rated R for some looong violent fight scenes that went on too long and era-inappropriate language.
Thanks for reading. —Bob
Thank you Cate, Kristin, and Amanda. Really nice meeting you all.
If you get indicted for your AI pool caper I will send you a box of wine.
The cat making biscuits is quite real.