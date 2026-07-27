The Washington Monument still standing as of print time.

WASHINGTON, D.C.—After a visit to Old Town Books, Mount Purrnon Cat Cafe & Wine Bar, and the Custard Shack, I made my way to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to finally report back to my loyal readers on the situation there.

Fantastic book shop in Alexandria, Virginia in the neighborhood of Old Town. Old Town Books . Drawing by Bob Eckstein.

The first thing I saw was a dark ominous fence around the pool and a dark ominous cloud over it. Nearby, a lot of stupid people. But I did survey the situation very close-up, without getting arrested.

The empty pool is bone-dry and without any reflection to break up the vast dark blue horizon, the pool seems endless, in a bad way. There was no vandalism or gashes to the pool floor. The only damage, and this was clear to see, were the tire tracks of some heavy vehicle.

The tire tracks are double wheels. Based on that and the amount of the normal traffic in the Reflecting Pool and the base width of the vehicle, this all can be easily traced back to the guilty party. Photograph by Bob Eckstein.

Whoever choose this color was an idiot. It is an ugly muted shade of blue that one can see will never look right, even if the pool ever gets filled again. Disappointed I didn’t have more positive or revealing news to share for you, I thought it best to go write a film review and so I went to the movies.

My friend Chris, who lives near the Capital, baked me these delicious ginger cookies. This one is of the Capital Hill with the East Wing about to be destroyed.

The Bob at the Movies

The Odyssey.

This review contains no spoilers.

It was a three hour tour. A three hour tour. I will not give away the story because I don’t remember it. I liked The Odyssey as much as anyone could like a movie that they only know half of what is going on.

A large 40-foot promotional Trojan horse was placed in front of a Upper West Side movie theater and got booted for being in an illegal standing zone on Broadway. Cartoon courtesy of The West Side Rag. For the real story on this, click here .

But thumbs up as the movie was beautiful and I thought the performances were great. One complaint I’ve heard from others is the use of big name actors and that many were miscast. That didn’t bother me in the least and I thought Anne Hathaway was perfect as was Upper West Sider actor Richard Kind as the villain, Antinous.

Inside joke for those who already saw the movie.

I DO have one suggestion for the makers of the movie, and maybe they can adjust this for future screenings. I don’t think it would have hurt the movie to use less complicated names. The story would have been easier to follow. Instead of, Clytemnestra and Agamemnon, how about Bill and Sally?

Rated R for some looong violent fight scenes that went on too long and era-inappropriate language.

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I don’t know how this was done and I find this image disturbing on many levels. The A.I.-generated image was created by my cousin Tom Stone. Tom is a tech wiz and currently helping me get my computer up and running correctly again. But I promise not to post any more A.I. created images or even any content on the subject of A.I. or the Mall for that fact.

Cartoon by Bob Eckstein first appearing in The New Yorker.

Thanks for reading. —Bob

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