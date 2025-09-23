Hello, everyone.

…more soon on the caption contest. The Writer’s Digest staff is still judging…

…on this day, my favorite planet, Neptune was discovered by astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle…

…time to play which one doesn’t belong: It is the birthday of Augustus Caesar, the first emperor of ancient Rome, Ray Charles, and Bruce Springsteen…

…September 23rd is also National Great American Pot Pie Day…

…and finally, today is the official release date of my new book with Nava Atlas, Inspired by Cats.

Ideally, we would love it if all books were bought through independent bookstores. Your local bookstore is what we recommend and if they don’t have the book in stock, they can easily order it. We also appreciate for different reasons you may shop online and have an account with one of the following. To order from the publisher directly To order from Barnes & Noble To order from Bookshop To order from Amazon I want the book to do well, but also for everyone who worked so hard on this book. They include writer Nava Atlas, who did a truly great job, my agent, Joy Tutela, who I dump a lot of problems on, and Nava’s agent, Sally Ekus, and everyone at Countryman Press, my second cat book with them—I really enjoy working with this team: my editor Ann Treistman, and her team, Devorah Backman, Gwen Davison, Zach Polendo, and the Art Department. Most of all, we want those who love great books and great writers to enjoy the book.

Courtesy AirMail Weekly

I’m a big fan of Free Advice Fridays, the weekly webinar that gives writers free publishing advice and I listen as often as I can. It’s hosted by Keri-Rae Barnum of New Shelves, who does author education, publishing consulting, and book marketing programs. This Friday Nava and I will be guests, fielding questions on publishing, what it’s like to collaborate with the legal and logistic challenges that come from that, and whatever else someone may want to know—we have worked with many different size publishers. Nava is an expert in the vegetarian cookbook genre and the editor of the popular Literary Ladies Guide. I write for and freelance for many major publications, including being a regular in Reader’s Digest, Writer’s Digest, AirMail Weekly, and many others.

To join and listen to us, sign up HERE. You can also try this link—it will work for some of you. Please send your questions in advance here:

Leave a comment

Courtesy The Bottom Line

Courtesy West Side Rag

What I love most about doing cartoons, is the thoughtful feedback.

Maddie: “This is really amazing making jokes about the most disgusting thing about NYC. Rats. Can’t wait until one of these horrible creatures crawls into your pipes into your toilet and bites your Arse.”

I’ve gotten a handful of like-minded comments, but that was my favorite. Not all the feedback I get is threatening. And I will add there is no greater compliment than to have one’s cartoon tattooed on some stranger’s ass. I’m not going show my Rubik’s cube cartoon tattooed on someone’s ass but thank you to those who send me photos.

I have no idea whose arm this is. I suppose it’s a form of free speech.

All a good reminder of the respect cartoonists get.

Cartoonist Paul Volker sent me his new book, Principal Strictwhistle's List Of Terrible Children In Alphabetical Order, in this envelope with the snowman gag cartoon. My wife and I were charmed by the book and recommend it for those with children.

I thought that was very funny and clever.

Click on book to order.

Share The Bob