Who doesn’t like snooping? I love seeing where and how colleagues work.

Here’s my office…

No great office doesn’t begin with a trap door.

…or a porthole.

Once the attic, the ceiling and floor is all beaded boards. I got carried away.

Another trap door behind the day bed on the left. Day bed was originally a bookcase. Hooked rug by my wife of a harpooned whale is my favorite piece of artwork in the world.

Hudson River painting $2 at auction. Michael Maslin cartoon on top right, priceless. Computers and printers are encased in old wood and crates in a style I call, Low Tide. Some gauges and clocks were gifts.

That’s a Steampunk candle behind the ship in bottle.

Many of the small wooden items were made when I was in 7th grade Shop class.

A lot of flea market finds in this photo.

A better view of one of those ships in a bottle.

Auction finds. The typewriters would have costs about $25, in its day, over a hundred years ago. I have seen some in good working condition, go for over $1,000. I paid a dollar (because at the end of the hours-long auction items, back in the day, would be almost given away.). Those beautiful American Heritage magazines today are worthless.

This is where I go, when I have to go. That’s a rare old ceramic toggle light switch on the right. This bathroom has a warm glow thanks to the the wax-dipped mechanic safety bulbs.

I was reminded that most everything in this bathroom, from the cabinet, sink, iron grate, was dragged off the street.

Aforementioned ceramic toggle.

No corner of the house is not futzed over. Can we all agree, shoe forms look good in any room?

Second office outside on roof. Seasonal.

How to get there.

View from my Adirondack bench looking ahead.

Rear view back over the crown of the garage roof.

The oldest working ship in the world and the inspiration for the indoor office.

I was obsessed with this album as a kid and it definitely influenced my tastes and helped me become pretentious for awhile.

This is reflected in the artwork I did at that time. I started by using dyes and crayons, and some collage seen here, heavily influenced, briefly, by Fred Oates. By the second half of my art college education, I was using gauche and acrylics with black line. In retrospect, I may have been chickening out, thinking the market would never accept the looseness and sloppiness of my initial crayon work.

One of my first illustrations ever, this hangs in my office. It’s about 6 inches wide. It’s not very different from my work over 45 years later, or at least how my priority is light and not accuracy or rendering. Done in crayon.

My current project is being done in black/white ball point pen and wash on legal paper.

Not doing so well.