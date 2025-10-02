Are you experienced?

No, I’m confused. And exhausted. At least half the phone calls and emails I get now are AI-generated. Just today I got a nice offer to be featured at a book club, a book club listed online. I went back and forth with “Natalie” regarding the details when some red flags went up. She said the group’s best date would be September 87th and that Philip Roth would be my moderator. I’m sure this will be all straightened out—I agreed to meet with Natalie in person for coffee and share my bank account information.

Unless, I really know the person, no job offer is real, and even then. Maybe my friend has been cloned. Someone recently tried to pass themselves off as the Art Director of the New York Times magazine, asking if I was available to do a cover assignment. I told them to go to hell.

Congratulations to Diane Olive, winner of the first Writer’s Digest cartoon caption contest and recipient of my new book, Inspired by Cats, created with author Nava Atlas. There were a lot of funny, worthy captions, but all the judges chose this one as the one that packed the biggest punch. Thank you for everyone participating and let’s do this again.

Courtesy Writer’s Digest

If you are a baseball fan, there’s a good chance tonight is a big night for your team as many face elimination. Good luck. I’m wishing a win for everyone. Yes, I’m from that political slant. Speaking of politics and elimination, I am on pins & needles regarding the results of the government shutdown and how it may effect us. I’m watching right now which NYC projects are now in limbo, like completion of the new Holland Tunnel. I was looking forward to going through there.

I have written an incoherent rant but just send it to paid subscribers so as to not alienate and lose a chunk of my readers. It starts with a rant about the current gag cartooning—not that anyone cares. That’s like complaining about the quality of the cartoons in Coliseum Today, while Rome is burning.

I try to Zoom with my mom each day and do a 20-minute stretch slash exercise session. She is getting better with technology. Today she appeared upside down but was able to at least hear me.

Courtesy of The Bottom Line

I have some upcoming book events, the next being in NYC. The beautiful Barnes & Nobles at Broadway, near 82nd St. will be hosting Nava Atlas and me on Oct. 6th, Monday, at 7 pm. For details click HERE (but this was all you need to know. It’s free.).

The window at Barnes & Nobles at Broadway & 82nd St. Photo by Robbie Burk

Here is a sneak peek of the book… (NOTE; some of your browsers will require you to enjoy this movie on the website and not your email.).

Here’s another photo from inside the store by Village Voice pal and Upper West Sider, Danny Green.

Next to the new Inspired by Cats book in the photo is my new museum postcard boxset, based on my bestseller, Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums. It also includes a few new museums, not included in the book. It is priced under $20 so that it would be affordable to college students who want to decorate their dorm rooms (something done with the World’s Greatest Bookstores box-set—students use $1 IKEA frames and make a grid on their walls. IKEA will give a discount as well to students and bulk orders.).

If the postcard set sounds like more your thing, they are available everywhere books are sold and online here:

