Truth be told, I think most writers here don’t need inspiration. I’ve been to a lot of writing conferences. Everyone there is, for the most part, is a hard worker, who loves writing. The reason why many don’t succeed, is dealing with the soul-crushing rejection that even the best writers experience. There are so many writers and at times it feels like everyone is on stage, writing books, and not enough in the audience, buying books.

It helps to know most writers experience these challenges. I have heard celebrated keynote speakers swear it’s just a matter of inspiration—”just do it”—to become a worldwide literary sensation.

Emotions are often a speed bump for writers. There are endless emotions that affect us creatively and there are plenty of books on the subject (I’m not convinced it’s productive for most of us to go down that rabbit hole). But I see the same people year after year at writing workshops and some still haven’t finished their book. The discussion of the process becomes their method of procrastination. One could go on for hours on this subject, but then I would be guilty of it process procrastination, myself. So, do I have any quick suggestions?

Finland was recently declared the happiest country. Reasons given for this included 1) The people of Finland talk openly about their grief and 2) They have a rich relationship with nature. Well, nature is nice. I was given a book about the connection to writing and nature from a writer who swore on taking walks every day. I’m trying to do that.

Consider setting goals, like daily word counts. Start by writing randomly anything for five minutes each morning to get started. No judgments. Reward yourself for minor accomplishments. It’s important you recognize your effort. At a traditional job, you may get a compliment or extra perk as a reward. Now you’re your own boss. Give yourself a break with a phone call with a friend or do something for yourself.

I going to discuss this further next week at Pike County Public Library, Friday (Sept. 12th) at 10:30 am. Mine is the first program of the Milford Readers & Writers Festival and in the most beautiful town you’ll ever visit, Milford, Pennsylvania. I will be sharing not just publishing advice but cartoons and recent illustrations I’ve done. And it’s FREE.

Pike County Public Library, 119 East Harford Street Milford, PA. (570) 296-8211.

It should be fun for everyone. (You have to pay for tickets to attend the weekend events. For the selection of events, go HERE.)

I just appeared on the Rick Steves’ Europe podcast, which also included in the bonus content, discussing museums. Rick’s show is one that so many tell me they love. I had a real connection with him as I learned we share a few crucial personal experiences and opinions on the world. I know he was happy we met as well, too, as this was the second time I appeared on the show. Click HERE to listen.

I also appeared on the podcast Places to Remember with host Lea Lane. Lea is a sweetheart and a fascinating person (her new Substack is Lane Changes). I learn a lot from listening to her podcast—she’s a true world-traveler. And I have to share an excerpt her generous description of the episode;

Bob Eckstein, the brilliant, funny award-winning illustrator and New Yorker cartoonist, shares how his career evolved from writing to cartooning and his passion for uncovering extraordinary stories in ordinary subjects throughout the world. His latest book, "Footnotes from the Most Fascinating Museums," showcases North America's most captivating museums and the transformative experiences they offer visitors of all interests. The interview focuses on how he:…Transitioned from museum-hater as a child to passionate advocate after visiting Natural History Museum…Spent seven years traveling globally to solve the mystery of who made the first snowman…Became a cartoonist accidentally while researching his first book on snowmen history, and wrote a book about bookstores around the world…Created museum categories for everyone, including those who think they hate museums

Places to Remember with host Lea Lane. Let me know what you think.

I’ll be on the road discussing our new cat book and hopefully we can meet.

Fall TBA Fountain Bookshop, 803 West 187th St., Manhattan, NY. (646) 438-9218. I’ll be talking with special guest Francesco Marciuliano, author of the international bestseller, cat poetry book, I Pee On This. Details to come.

Oct. 6th Monday, 7pm Barnes & Noble, Broadway & 82nd, NYC. (212) 362-8835. Event with co-author of Inspired by Cats, Nava Atlas.

Oct. 14th Tuesday, 7pm The Elting Memorial Library, 93 Main Street, New Paltz, NY. (845) 255-5030. FREE event featuring my co-author of Inspired by Cats, Nava Atlas. I hope to attend as well but not confirmed.

Oct. 23rd Thursday, 6pm Oblong Books, 6422 Montgomery St. Suite 6, Rhinebeck, NY. (845) 876-0500. Event with co-author of Inspired by Cats, Nava Atlas.

Nov. 11th Tuesday, 6:30pm The Book Cellar, 4736 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL. (773) 293-2665.

Nov. 22nd & 23rd Saturday & Sunday TBA Miami Book Fair, Miami Dade College, 300 NE Second Ave, FL 7, Miami, FL.

In 2026, plans are being made for Nava and I to speak at the Ashland Public Library (Feb. 2nd), The Mark Twain House & Museum, Erma Bombeck Conference (March 26th), The Frick Collection and others.

