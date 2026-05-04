Yep, we’re here. And I decided to share how my job search goes. The Funny Times published my following query letter.

Courtesy of The New Yorker

I Am Applying Myself

For the Position of the Yankees’ Third Base Coach.

Dear Hal Steinbrenner,

I would like to go to work for your professional baseball team. I cannot think of a better way to put my education and experience of watching baseball to use, and in a way that will best challenge me, professionally and personally, than to coach third base for the storied New York Yankees.

Since I wouldn’t be holding a bat or glove inside the foul lines, I’d like to share